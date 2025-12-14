Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMessi India Tour Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody Over Kolkata Stadium Chaos

Messi India Tour Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody Over Kolkata Stadium Chaos

Dutta was taken into custody on Saturday following widespread chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, which led the Argentine World Cup-winning captain to leave early.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A court in Bidhannagar on Saturday denied bail to Satadru Dutta, the promoter and organiser of star footballer Lionel Messi’s proposed G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. It remanded him to 14 days of police custody.

Dutta was produced before the court following his arrest in connection with allegations linked to the organisation and promotion of the high-profile football tour. After hearing submissions from the prosecution, the court allowed the police plea for custodial interrogation and sent him to police custody for two weeks.

Dutta was taken into custody on Saturday following widespread chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, which led the Argentine World Cup-winning captain to leave early.

The organiser was arrested by the Bidhannagar Police over “mismanagement” of the event. He was taken into custody at the Kolkata airport, where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage to Hyderabad.

"We are looking into whether there was any mismanagement from the organiser's side, which led to the chaos at the stadium. He has been detained, and the police have now brought the situation under control," West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar said at a press conference.

The tour organiser had given in writing that he would refund the prices of the tickets he sold to the spectators, who were left disappointed after they were unable to catch a glimpse of the footballer due to the chaos. 

Agitated spectators had hurled thousands of water bottles, using them as missiles and lobbing them onto the pitch. They even uprooted the bucket seats from the stadium's gallery to use them as ammunition against the security personnel.

Spectators have alleged that the water bottles were being sold at hefty amounts inside the stadium despite being banned by the police. Police are investigating how organisers allowed sale of bottled waters and beverages inside the stadium premises, especially when they were banned at the event.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi Kolkata Court KOLKATA Messi India Tour Kolkata Stadium Chaos
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Messi India Tour Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody Over Kolkata Stadium Chaos
Messi India Tour Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody Over Kolkata Stadium Chaos
India
India Vows 'Appropriate Measures' After Mexico Imposes Steep 50% Import Tariffs
India Vows 'Appropriate Measures' After Mexico Imposes Steep 50% Import Tariffs
Cities
Multiple Buses Collide Due To Thick Fog On Highway In Haryana's Rewari, Several Injured
Multiple Buses Collide Due To Dense Fog On Haryana Highway, Several Injured
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Smog Blanket As Air Quality Remains 'Severe'; AQI Season's Worst At 462
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Severe' Amid Thick Smog; AQI Season's Worst At 462
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget