8 Simple Home Remedies For Dry Scalp You Can Try Today

3. Yoghurt And Honey Mask: If you’re struggling with intense dryness, itchiness, or tightness in your scalp, a yoghurt and honey mask can deliver deep, soothing nourishment. Yoghurt contains lactic acid that gently exfoliates dead skin cells and removes dryness-causing buildup. Its rich probiotics strengthen the scalp barrier and promote healthier skin. Honey, on the other hand, is a natural humectant, meaning it pulls moisture from the air into your skin and helps lock it in. To make the mask, mix half a cup of plain yoghurt with one tablespoon of pure honey. Apply this mixture to your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with a mild shampoo. This remedy hydrates your scalp from within, reduces tightness, and gives your hair a silky, smooth finish. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)