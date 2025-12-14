IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Match & Toss Time, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Full Squads

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 3rd T20I: Match & Toss Time, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Full Squads

The third encounter of the on-going India vs South Africa T20I series will be underway in a few hours. Check out match time, pitch report and other details ahead of the clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India and South Africa will go head to head once again later today, December 14, 2025, in the third of their five-match T20I series.

This match will be held in Dharamshala, at the HPCA Stadium, where the two have met before, and several players have participated during IPL matches. 

With the series currently level, this encounter will be crucial for both, with only two more fixtures to go after this match. As we wait, here's a look at IND vs SA 3rd T20I match and toss time, general pitch report, weather forecast and full squads.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Match & Toss Time

The third India vs South Africa T20I is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

The coin toss is usually conducted half an hour before a game goes underway, so we can expected Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram, captains of the Men in Blue and the Proteas, respectively, to be out in the middle at 6:30 PM IST. 

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Traditionally, the Dharamshala pitch has offered good assistance to fast bowlers, especially in the early stages of a match. That said, high scores have generally been made here during IPL matches. 

Later on in the innings, the dew factor could make chasing easier. 

As for the weather forecast, Accuweather suggests high cloud cover but little to no chances of precipitation (rain). Therefore, the match should go on without any interruptions.

India vs South Africa: T20 Series Full Squads

IND - Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

SA - Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Aiden Markram IND Vs SA 3rd T20I India Vs South Africa Suryakumar Yadav HPCA Stadium IND Vs SA T20
