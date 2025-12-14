Israeli President Calls Sydney Shooting ‘Cruel Attack on Jews’, Urges Action Against Antisemitism

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday condemned the shooting in Sydney, describing it as a “cruel attack on Jews” and calling on Australian authorities to intensify efforts to combat antisemitism. Speaking at an event in Jerusalem, Herzog said members of the Jewish community in Australia had been targeted in what he described as a vile terrorist attack, and warned of a growing wave of antisemitism in Australian society. Australian authorities have not officially confirmed that the attack specifically targeted the Jewish community.

Our hearts go out to our Jewish sisters and brothers in Sydney who have been attacked by vile terrorists as they went to light the first candle of Chanukah.



I just spoke to David Ossip, the President of the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, who was speaking at the event as the… pic.twitter.com/9SivHY0Hep — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 14, 2025