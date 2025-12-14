Israeli President Calls Sydney Shooting ‘Cruel Attack on Jews’, Urges Action Against Antisemitism

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldIsraeli President Calls Sydney Shooting ‘Cruel Attack on Jews’, Urges Action Against Antisemitism

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday condemned the shooting in Sydney, describing it as a “cruel attack on Jews” and calling on Australian authorities to intensify efforts to combat antisemitism. Speaking at an event in Jerusalem, Herzog said members of the Jewish community in Australia had been targeted in what he described as a vile terrorist attack, and warned of a growing wave of antisemitism in Australian society. Australian authorities have not officially confirmed that the attack specifically targeted the Jewish community.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 14 Dec 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
