PM Modi Condemns Ghastly Bondi Beach Shooting, Says India Stands With Australia

HomeNewsPM Modi Condemns Ghastly Bondi Beach Shooting, Says India Stands With Australia

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday condemned the shooting in Sydney, describing it as a “cruel attack on Jews” and calling on Australian authorities to intensify efforts to combat antisemitism.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the shooting in Sydney, expressing deep shock over the incident and extending solidarity with Australia. In a post on X, Modi said India stands with the Australian people during this difficult time and offered condolences to the victims and their families. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured, underscoring India’s support as authorities in Australia continue to respond to the attack.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday condemned the shooting in Sydney, describing it as a “cruel attack on Jews” and calling on Australian authorities to intensify efforts to combat antisemitism. Speaking at an event in Jerusalem, Herzog said members of the Jewish community in Australia had been targeted in what he described as a vile terrorist attack, and warned of a growing wave of antisemitism in Australian society. Australian authorities have not officially confirmed that the attack specifically targeted the Jewish community.

At least 12 people were shot dead after 2 gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during a Jewish religious gathering on Sunday evening, triggering scenes of panic at one of Australia’s most popular public spaces. Witnesses said dozens of shots were fired as hundreds of people had gathered for a seaside event marking the start of Hanukkah. Police said one of the alleged gunmen was killed in retaliatory fire, while the second remains in a critical condition. Several others, including police officers, were injured.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
