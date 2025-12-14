Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldGujarat Couple, Child Trying To Immigrate To Portugal Kidnapped In Libya; Rs 2 Crore Ransom Demanded

Gujarat Couple, Child Trying To Immigrate To Portugal Kidnapped In Libya; Rs 2 Crore Ransom Demanded

Kismatsinh Chavda, his wife Heenaben, and their daughter Devanshi were trying to immigrate to Portugal, chasing a new life in Europe when they were held hostage in Libya.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 10:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A couple from Gujarat and their three-year-old daughter were allegedly kidnapped in Libya by kidnappers demanding Rs 2 crore, news agency PTI reported.

Kismatsinh Chavda, his wife Heenaben, and their daughter Devanshi were trying to immigrate to Portugal, chasing a new life in Europe when they were held hostage in Libya. The trio from Badalpura village in Gujarat's Mehsana had pinned their hopes on a fresh start in Portugal because Chavda's brother is already settled there.

Mehsana Superintendent of Police Himanshu Solanki detailed how the family trusted a Portugal-based agent to guide their journey. Instead of safety, peril awaited them in the North African country along the Mediterranean coast.

Their path took a deceptive turn on November 29. The family boarded a flight from Ahmedabad to Dubai, only to be shuttled onward to Benghazi City in Libya, right into the kidnappers' clutches.

“Chavda’s brother is settled in Portugal, and he was travelling with the help of an agent based in Portugal. The family was travelling with the intention to settle there, and the agents involved in the case are not Indians,” Solanki explained.

Word of the nightmare reached the family's relatives in Mehsana through chilling calls from the abductors, who insist on the hefty payout.

Mehsana Collector SK Prajapati jumped into action after the kin approached him on Friday. According to the PTI report, he promptly alerted the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs, setting official wheels in motion for their rescue.

Collector Prajapati said the victim’s relatives approached him on December 13, 2025. “The matter has been brought to the notice of the State Government as well as the Ministry of External Affairs,” he said.

A similar incident took place in October when four people, including a couple from Gujarat's Gandhinagar district were allegedly held captive while heading to Australia. They were held hostage in Iran and were released only after the Indian government intervened.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Libya Gujarat Portugal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Smog Blanket As Air Quality Remains 'Severe'; AQI Season's Worst At 462
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Severe' Amid Thick Smog; AQI Season's Worst At 462
World
2 Killed, 8 Critical In Shooting At Brown University During Exams; Suspect Still At Large
2 Killed, 8 Critical In Shooting At Brown University During Exams; Suspect Still At Large
India
Shivakumar To Become Karnataka CM On Jan 6? Congress MLA's '99% Chance' Claim Sparks Buzz
Shivakumar To Become Karnataka CM On Jan 6? Congress MLA's '99% Chance' Claim Sparks Buzz
India
Rahul Gandhi To Lead Mega Rally At Delhi's Jantar Mantar As Congress Mounts Attack Over 'Vote Chori'
Rahul Gandhi To Lead Mega Rally At Delhi's Jantar Mantar As Congress Mounts Attack Over 'Vote Chori'
Advertisement

Videos

UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Faces Challenges in Kurmi Vote Consolidation
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Poised to Become New State Chief
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Leads, Name Announcement Tomorrow
Breaking: Delhi Air Turns Hazardous as AQI Crosses 400, Thick Smog Blankets NCR
Bihar News: Youth Beaten After Being Asked Religion Dies During Treatment in Nawada
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget