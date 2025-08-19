Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Who Is Manika Vishwakarma? Rajasthan Girl Crowned Miss Universe India 2025

Who Is Manika Vishwakarma? Rajasthan Girl Crowned Miss Universe India 2025

Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on 18 August in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on 18 August in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Jaipur hosted the prestigious pageant for the second consecutive year.

She received the crown from Rhea Singha, Miss Universe India 2024.
She received the crown from Rhea Singha, Miss Universe India 2024.
Manika will now represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November.
Manika will now represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November.
Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh was the first runner-up.
Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh was the first runner-up.
Mehak Dhingra secured the second runner-up position.
Mehak Dhingra secured the second runner-up position.
Amishi Kaushik from Haryana was named the third runner-up.
Amishi Kaushik from Haryana was named the third runner-up.
Manika hails from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and currently lives in Delhi. A classical dancer, painter, NCC graduate, and awardee from Lalit Kala Academy and JJ School of Arts, she embodies multi-talent and versatility.
Manika hails from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and currently lives in Delhi. A classical dancer, painter, NCC graduate, and awardee from Lalit Kala Academy and JJ School of Arts, she embodies multi-talent and versatility.
She is a final-year student of Political Science and Economics. She has represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon under the Ministry of External Affairs and is also a public speaker and performer.
She is a final-year student of Political Science and Economics. She has represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon under the Ministry of External Affairs and is also a public speaker and performer.
Founder of Neuronova, she advocates for neurodivergence awareness, emphasizing strengths in conditions like ADHD.
Founder of Neuronova, she advocates for neurodivergence awareness, emphasizing strengths in conditions like ADHD.
Published at : 19 Aug 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manika Vishwakarma
