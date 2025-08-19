Explorer
Who Is Manika Vishwakarma? Rajasthan Girl Crowned Miss Universe India 2025
Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on 18 August in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Jaipur hosted the prestigious pageant for the second consecutive year.
Published at : 19 Aug 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :Manika Vishwakarma
