Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Looks To Steal For Raksha Bandhan 2025

1. Yellow Floral Kurta Set: This yellow floral kurta set worn by Kiara Advani is perfect if you’re looking for an outfit that balances elegance with vibrance. The rich mustard-yellow base adorned with soft pink floral prints instantly uplifted the look. It features delicate embroidery around the neckline that added a touch of traditional grace. The actress paired her look with statement chandbalis, radiating warmth and a contemporary style. (Image Source: Twitter/@BreezeDotIn)
2. Ivory Indo-Western Elegance: For a modern twist this Raksha Bandhan 2025, Kiara Advani’s ivory Indo-western attire is the ideal inspiration. The outfit features a delicately embroidered bralette paired with high-waist tailored pants and an intricately detailed long jacket. Her look created a chic and graceful vibe. The tonal floral appliqué work on the cape added a three-dimensional charm, while the clean, minimal colour palette kept it classy and sophisticated. Perfect for intimate family gatherings, this look embodies elegance with a modern edge. (Image Source: Twitter/@Aza_Fashions)
3. Boho Chic Co-Ord Set: This stunning ensemble is the perfect blend of traditional charm and contemporary cool for Raksha Bandhan 2025. This outfit, with its vibrant prints and relaxed silhouette, is an absolute dream for anyone wanting to make a stylish statement. The striking floral print co-ord set worn by Kiara Advani had hues of pink, orange, and green. This versatile piece offers a modest touch, making the outfit suitable for various festive occasions. (Image Source: Twitter/@Aza_Fashions)
4. Printed Gharara Set: If you love experimenting with fun yet chic festive looks, Kiara Advani’s pink printed gharara set is the best pick for you. This ensemble features a contemporary geometric print in shades of pink and white, styled with a flared gharara, a matching long jacket, and a mirror-detailed bralette. Lightweight, breezy, and bursting with colour, this ensemble is sure to stand out this Raksha Bandhan 2025. (Image Source: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)
5. Refreshing Green Saree: Step into the festive season with a burst of colour, just like Kiara Advani. This stunning lime green saree look is an absolute showstopper. It's chic, vibrant, blending modern aesthetics with timeless grace. The sheer fabric exuded an ethereal charm while the white embroidery added a touch of traditional craftsmanship. (Image Source: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)
6. Royal Magenta Kurta Set: For Raksha Bandhan 2025, if your style leans towards regal and timeless, this traditional kurta set worn by Kiara Advani is the ultimate festive inspiration. The rich magenta silk featuring delicate embroidery exuded grace. In contemporary shades of pink and gold, the opulent Banarasi dupatta added depth and traditional charm. Paired with statement earrings and matching juttis, the fit enhanced the traditional vibe. (Image Source: Pinterest/premcrush)
7. Sunshine Yellow Saree: Kiara Advani’s radiant yellow drape is the perfect example of timeless elegance. The sunshine hued saree along with its gradient effect created a striking statement. The delicately embellished borders added the right amount to sparkle to the festive wear without overpowering it. Kiara pairs it with a shimmering golden blouse featuring a contemporary neckline, giving the traditional saree a fresh update. This saree is a fabulous choice for Raksha Bandhan 2025, while staying rooted in tradition. (Image Source: Pinterest/wedmegood)
8. Fresh And Playful Saree Look: Kiara Advani brought a burst of freshness to festive styling with this red and white saree. This breezy printed saree features delicate motifs all over, giving it a light and cheerful vibe ideal for Raksha Bandhan 2025. The star element is the contemporary strappy blouse with mirror work detailing that instantly elevates the look. If you want to go for a playful and youthful festive look this year, this printed saree is your best bet. (Image Source: Pinterest/sairasabarwaal)
Published at : 31 Jul 2025 12:34 PM (IST)