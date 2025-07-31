Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Looks To Steal For Raksha Bandhan 2025

8. ⁠Fresh And Playful Saree Look: Kiara Advani brought a burst of freshness to festive styling with this red and white saree. This breezy printed saree features delicate motifs all over, giving it a light and cheerful vibe ideal for Raksha Bandhan 2025. The star element is the contemporary strappy blouse with mirror work detailing that instantly elevates the look. If you want to go for a playful and youthful festive look this year, this printed saree is your best bet. (Image Source: Pinterest/sairasabarwaal)