Keerthy Suresh Birthday Special: 8 Festive Blouse Designs Inspired By The Actress

6. Floral Beaded Blouse: Keerthy wears a statement floral blouse that effortlessly captures the energy of the festivities. The blouse is designed with large 3D floral motifs crafted out of shimmering beads in shades of pink, lilac, fuchsia, and gold. Each flower is outlined with delicate bead detailing, making the blouse resemble a walking bouquet of handcrafted brilliance. What makes this look stand out is its perfect balance of fun and finesse. The blouse doesn’t rely on heavy fabrics or elaborate sleeves, but plays with texture, pattern, and youthful design. (Image Source: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial)