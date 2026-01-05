Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Jail Is My Life Now’: Umar Khalid Reacts After Supreme Court Denies Bail Relief

‘Jail Is My Life Now’: Umar Khalid Reacts After Supreme Court Denies Bail Relief

'Jail is my life now,' Umar Khalid says as Supreme Court denies bail but grants relief to other Delhi riots accused now!

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Umar Khalid said he was happy and relieved for others who got bail, even as he said that jail is his life now, his partner Banojyotsna Lahiri quoted him as saying.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

However, the top court granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the case.

"I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved', Umar said. 'I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat', I replied. 'Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai'. #UmarKhalid" Banojyotsna posted on X.

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

According to the Court, delay in trial does not operate as a "trump card" which automatically displaces statutory safeguards.

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

All seven accused were booked under the stringent anti-terror UAPA and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the riots. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Supreme Court's decision regarding bail for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam?

The Supreme Court refused to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, citing a prima facie case against them under the UAPA.

Who among the activists were granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi riots case?

The Supreme Court granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter.

What was Umar Khalid's reaction to others getting bail?

Umar Khalid expressed happiness and relief for the other activists who were granted bail, stating that jail is now his life.

What was the outcome of the February 2020 riots in Northeast Delhi?

The riots in February 2020 in Northeast Delhi resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.

Published at : 05 Jan 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Umar Khalid Sharjeel Imam Delhi Riots Gulfisha Fatima
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Jail Is My Life Now’: Umar Khalid Reacts After Supreme Court Denies Bail Relief
‘Jail Is My Life Now’: Umar Khalid Reacts After Supreme Court Denies Bail Relief
India
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
IPL
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
India
Delay In Trial Doesn't Operate As 'Trump Card': SC To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Delay In Trial Doesn't Operate As 'Trump Card': SC To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Yoga Se Hi Hoga! Not Just A Slogan But What New-Age Travellers Are Swearing By
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget