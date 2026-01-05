The Supreme Court refused to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, citing a prima facie case against them under the UAPA.
‘Jail Is My Life Now’: Umar Khalid Reacts After Supreme Court Denies Bail Relief
'Jail is my life now,' Umar Khalid says as Supreme Court denies bail but grants relief to other Delhi riots accused now!
New Delhi: Umar Khalid said he was happy and relieved for others who got bail, even as he said that jail is his life now, his partner Banojyotsna Lahiri quoted him as saying.
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
However, the top court granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the case.
"I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved', Umar said. 'I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat', I replied. 'Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai'. #UmarKhalid" Banojyotsna posted on X.
The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.
According to the Court, delay in trial does not operate as a "trump card" which automatically displaces statutory safeguards.
The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.
All seven accused were booked under the stringent anti-terror UAPA and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the riots.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Related Video
Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the Supreme Court's decision regarding bail for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam?
Who among the activists were granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi riots case?
The Supreme Court granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter.
What was Umar Khalid's reaction to others getting bail?
Umar Khalid expressed happiness and relief for the other activists who were granted bail, stating that jail is now his life.
What was the outcome of the February 2020 riots in Northeast Delhi?
The riots in February 2020 in Northeast Delhi resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.