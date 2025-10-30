Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleJewellery Packing Hacks: How To Travel Without Tangles Or Tarnish

Jewellery Packing Hacks: How To Travel Without Tangles Or Tarnish

Jewellery is more than just an accessory; it’s a little piece of memory you carry. With a few mindful packing habits, you can make sure your favourite pieces travel safely.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Jewellery Packing Hacks

Pack Light, Pack Smart: Resist the urge to carry your entire collection. Pick pieces that mix and match easily. A pair of hoops, a sleek chain, a statement ring and a cuff can take you from brunch to dinner without effort. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Keep Chains from Tangling: Slip one end of your chain through a drinking straw and clasp it on the other end. This simple trick keeps necklaces from knotting. You can also use a tissue core or paper roll for an eco-friendly option. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Keep Earrings in Pairs: Small studs and drops often get misplaced. Use spare shirt buttons insert each earring through the buttonhole and secure the back. It’s a quick and clever way to keep pairs together. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Store Rings and Bracelets Separately: Use soft fabric pouches or zip-lock bags to store delicate pieces individually. Keep them in your carry-on instead of checked luggage to avoid damage from pressure or movement. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Avoid Perfume and Lotion Contact: Perfumes and creams can dull your jewellery’s shine. Always apply them before putting on your accessories, and avoid keeping jewellery near liquids while packing. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Build a Mini Jewellery Kit: A small travel organiser with divided sections makes packing easier. Add a microfiber cloth for quick polishing and a few silica gel packets to prevent moisture build-up. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Keep Tarnish Away: Tropical weather and humidity can affect shine. Slip a silica gel packet or anti-tarnish strip into your pouch to absorb moisture and keep metals looking fresh. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Repack with Care: Before putting your jewellery away after use, wipe it clean and repack neatly. Avoid tossing different metals together, as it helps prevent scratches and dullness. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Inputs By: Swati Gupta, Founder of Rare Blings (Image Source: Canva)
Inputs By: Swati Gupta, Founder of Rare Blings (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
