8 Timeless Ethnic Looks Of Jacqueline Fernandez For The Festive Season

Jacqueline Fernandez showcases a stunning range of ethnic outfits, from elegant sarees to graceful suits and vibrant lehengas, perfect for adding festive charm to any celebration.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Ethnic Looks Of Jacqueline Fernandez

1/8
Jacqueline radiates grace in this pearl white suit paired with a pink leaf-printed dupatta, perfect for a minimal yet festive appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ ethniccollections1)
2/8
Draped in this stunning kamal pink satin saree adorned with intricate floral latkan buta embroidery in zardozi, zari, dabka, and naqshi, Jacqueline’s look beautifully reflects rich Indian craftsmanship, perfect for festive season. (Image Source: Instagram/ jacquelienefernandez)
3/8
She stuns in this royal blue saree featuring contrasting white Resham embroidery and stone work, paired with a vibrant multi-coloured embroidered blouse for a striking festive vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/ jacquelienefernandez)
4/8
Jacqueline charms in this green and white kurta with light green embroidery and a keyhole neckline, complemented by a white dupatta with delicate blue and green floral butis. (Image Source: Instagram/ jacquelienefernandez)
5/8
Ethereal in this scarlet red organza saree with a delicately embroidered scalloped border, she pairs it with a matching blouse for a bold yet graceful festive statement. (Image Source: Instagram/ chandiniw)
6/8
Draped in this handwoven beige silk saree with intricate gold detailing, Jacqueline elevates the look with a royal blue brocade corset adorned with floral embroidery. (Image Source: Instagram/ jacquelienefernandez)
7/8
She embraces tradition in this rich red saree paired with a full-sleeved blouse, finishing the look with a rose-adorned bun, diamond studs, and kadas. (Image Source: Instagram/ jacquelienefernandez)
8/8
Jacqueline looks vibrant in this blue chanderi silk lehenga set with blooming floral prints in shades of red, white, and yellow, paired with a simple blouse and matching dupatta. (Image Source: Instagram/ jacquelienefernandez)
Published at : 11 Aug 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
