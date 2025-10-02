Hina Khan Birthday Special: 8 Traditional Looks That Are Perfect For The Festive Season

5. Festive Fusion Attire: Hina Khan provides the perfect blend of tradition and modernity in this absolutely stunning outfit. This ensemble is a masterclass in contemporary ethnic wear, making it ideal for the festive season. The fabric appears to be a rich, fluid material. Hina pairs the golden skirt with a vibrant embroidered crop top that features, red, white, and gold embroidery, giving her a sophisticated look. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)