Hina Khan Birthday Special: 8 Traditional Looks That Are Perfect For The Festive Season

Hina Khan Birthday Special: 8 Traditional Looks That Are Perfect For The Festive Season

Celebrate Hina Khan’s birthday with 8 stunning traditional looks that are perfect for the festive season. A must-see fashion gallery for style lovers.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Celebrate Hina Khan’s birthday with 8 stunning traditional looks that are perfect for the festive season. A must-see fashion gallery for style lovers.

Hina Khan stuns in timeless traditional outfits that make the perfect festive fashion inspiration.

1/8
1. Embellished Sharara Set: Hina Khan stuns in a pastel embellished sharara set featuring intricate embroidery and a belted kurti-style top. The flared bottoms add a regal touch, making it an ideal pick for festive gatherings, wedding functions, or Diwali parties. Paired with statement earrings and a sleek hairdo, this look strikes the right balance between traditional charm and contemporary glam. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
1. Embellished Sharara Set: Hina Khan stuns in a pastel embellished sharara set featuring intricate embroidery and a belted kurti-style top. The flared bottoms add a regal touch, making it an ideal pick for festive gatherings, wedding functions, or Diwali parties. Paired with statement earrings and a sleek hairdo, this look strikes the right balance between traditional charm and contemporary glam. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
2/8
2. Emerald Green Lehenga: Hina Khan dazzles in an emerald green lehenga paired with a heavily embellished floral blouse and ornate belt detailing. The look is elevated with a sheer embroidered cape, replacing the traditional dupatta with a contemporary twist. Accentuated by statement earrings and a maang tikka, this outfit blends regal charm with bold festive vibes. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
2. Emerald Green Lehenga: Hina Khan dazzles in an emerald green lehenga paired with a heavily embellished floral blouse and ornate belt detailing. The look is elevated with a sheer embroidered cape, replacing the traditional dupatta with a contemporary twist. Accentuated by statement earrings and a maang tikka, this outfit blends regal charm with bold festive vibes. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
3/8
3. ⁠Black Printed Saree With Jacket: Hina Khan redefines festive elegance in a black printed saree styled with a matching long jacket, giving the classic drape a contemporary upgrade. The intricate patterns, paired with silver oxidised jewellery and a statement choker, make this look both fierce and festive. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
3. ⁠Black Printed Saree With Jacket: Hina Khan redefines festive elegance in a black printed saree styled with a matching long jacket, giving the classic drape a contemporary upgrade. The intricate patterns, paired with silver oxidised jewellery and a statement choker, make this look both fierce and festive. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
4/8
4. ⁠Emerald Green Floral Anarkali: Television diva Hina Khan stunned with a breathtaking appearance in a magnificent emerald green floral Anarkali. Perfect for the upcoming festival season, this ensemble is an ideal addition to your fashion gallery dedicated to celebrity ethnic style inspiration. The look, an epitome of grace and modern tradition, is instantly bookmark-worthy for anyone searching for a standout outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
4. ⁠Emerald Green Floral Anarkali: Television diva Hina Khan stunned with a breathtaking appearance in a magnificent emerald green floral Anarkali. Perfect for the upcoming festival season, this ensemble is an ideal addition to your fashion gallery dedicated to celebrity ethnic style inspiration. The look, an epitome of grace and modern tradition, is instantly bookmark-worthy for anyone searching for a standout outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
5/8
5. Festive Fusion Attire: Hina Khan provides the perfect blend of tradition and modernity in this absolutely stunning outfit. This ensemble is a masterclass in contemporary ethnic wear, making it ideal for the festive season. The fabric appears to be a rich, fluid material. Hina pairs the golden skirt with a vibrant embroidered crop top that features, red, white, and gold embroidery, giving her a sophisticated look. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
5. Festive Fusion Attire: Hina Khan provides the perfect blend of tradition and modernity in this absolutely stunning outfit. This ensemble is a masterclass in contemporary ethnic wear, making it ideal for the festive season. The fabric appears to be a rich, fluid material. Hina pairs the golden skirt with a vibrant embroidered crop top that features, red, white, and gold embroidery, giving her a sophisticated look. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
6/8
6. Elegant Pink Anarkali: Hina Khan looks breathtaking in a regal pink Anarkali suit that’s perfect for the festive season. This festive pink ensemble radiates elegance, positivity, and timeless beauty. The floor-length silhouette, paired with a delicately embroidered dupatta, makes this outfit a mesmerising choice for the festivities. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
6. Elegant Pink Anarkali: Hina Khan looks breathtaking in a regal pink Anarkali suit that’s perfect for the festive season. This festive pink ensemble radiates elegance, positivity, and timeless beauty. The floor-length silhouette, paired with a delicately embroidered dupatta, makes this outfit a mesmerising choice for the festivities. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
7/8
7. Regal Purple Silk Saree: Hina Khan exudes timeless grace in a royal purple silk saree. The saree features delicate silver embroidery with intricate patterns, beautifully enhancing its rich sheen. The matching blouse with subtle embellishments adds a touch of understated glamour, balancing tradition with modern sophistication. Styled with statement jhumkas, sleek bun, and henna-adorned hands, Hina completes her look with an aura of regal charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
7. Regal Purple Silk Saree: Hina Khan exudes timeless grace in a royal purple silk saree. The saree features delicate silver embroidery with intricate patterns, beautifully enhancing its rich sheen. The matching blouse with subtle embellishments adds a touch of understated glamour, balancing tradition with modern sophistication. Styled with statement jhumkas, sleek bun, and henna-adorned hands, Hina completes her look with an aura of regal charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
8/8
8. Traditional Teal Kurta Set: Hina Khan brings old-world charm with a refreshing twist in this teal blue kurta set. The outfit features a straight kurta highlighted with an ornate golden embroidered panel, adding a regal touch to the festive silhouette. Paired with relaxed bottoms detailed with intricate zari work at the hem, the ensemble strikes a balance between comfort and grandeur. Styled with golden juttis and statement earrings, Hina radiates elegance while keeping the look minimal yet impactful. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
8. Traditional Teal Kurta Set: Hina Khan brings old-world charm with a refreshing twist in this teal blue kurta set. The outfit features a straight kurta highlighted with an ornate golden embroidered panel, adding a regal touch to the festive silhouette. Paired with relaxed bottoms detailed with intricate zari work at the hem, the ensemble strikes a balance between comfort and grandeur. Styled with golden juttis and statement earrings, Hina radiates elegance while keeping the look minimal yet impactful. (Image Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hina Khan Birthday Hina Khan Festive Fashion Inspiration

Photo Gallery

