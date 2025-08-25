Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8 Organza Saree Inspirations From Bollywood Actresses For Your Ganesh Chaturthi Wardrobe

8 Organza Saree Inspirations From Bollywood Actresses For Your Ganesh Chaturthi Wardrobe

Explore 8 stunning organza saree looks from Bollywood actresses perfect for your Ganesh Chaturthi wardrobe. Get inspired by celebrity fashion and festive style tips.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Explore 8 stunning organza saree looks from Bollywood actresses perfect for your Ganesh Chaturthi wardrobe. Get inspired by celebrity fashion and festive style tips.

Bollywood actresses showcase elegant organza sarees, perfect for a stylish and festive Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebration.

1/8
1. Kareena Kapoor: Wearing this festive-ready statement, Kareena Kapoor proved that she knows how to blend grace with glamour. She chose a dreamy blush pink organza saree that was detailed with heavy golden embroidery. The sheer fabric perfectly complements the intricate zari border, making it an ideal pick for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations. She styled her saree with a matching embellished potli bag, layered polki jewellery, and a bold maang tikka, giving her look a regal edge. (Image Source: Pinterest/anthiponvettam)
1. Kareena Kapoor: Wearing this festive-ready statement, Kareena Kapoor proved that she knows how to blend grace with glamour. She chose a dreamy blush pink organza saree that was detailed with heavy golden embroidery. The sheer fabric perfectly complements the intricate zari border, making it an ideal pick for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations. She styled her saree with a matching embellished potli bag, layered polki jewellery, and a bold maang tikka, giving her look a regal edge. (Image Source: Pinterest/anthiponvettam)
2/8
2. Aditi Rao Hydari: If you’re looking for a bold yet graceful festive look, take inspiration from Aditi Rao Hydari’s stunning hot pink organza saree. The sheer drape with a delicate gold border makes a striking festive statement. The vibrancy of the pink hue brings in just the right dose of celebration for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Aditi chose a high-neck silk brocade in soft pastel pink with intricate detailing that elevated her fit. Paired with a traditional choker, layered jewellery, and jhumkas, her ensemble radiates old-world charm with modern minimalism. (Image Source: Pinterest/carnival_store_)
2. Aditi Rao Hydari: If you’re looking for a bold yet graceful festive look, take inspiration from Aditi Rao Hydari’s stunning hot pink organza saree. The sheer drape with a delicate gold border makes a striking festive statement. The vibrancy of the pink hue brings in just the right dose of celebration for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Aditi chose a high-neck silk brocade in soft pastel pink with intricate detailing that elevated her fit. Paired with a traditional choker, layered jewellery, and jhumkas, her ensemble radiates old-world charm with modern minimalism. (Image Source: Pinterest/carnival_store_)
3/8
3. ⁠Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone’s white organza saree proves that simplicity can be the ultimate showstopper. Featuring delicate floral embroidery and a sheer finish, this saree radiates sophistication. The soft ivory tone makes it versatile, ideal for Ganesh Chaturthi aarti. She styles the saree with statement danglers, stacked bangles, and a sleek bun. Deepika’s organza look is the perfect inspiration to strike a balance between tradition and contemporary style. (Image Source: Pinterest/tharayile)
3. ⁠Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone’s white organza saree proves that simplicity can be the ultimate showstopper. Featuring delicate floral embroidery and a sheer finish, this saree radiates sophistication. The soft ivory tone makes it versatile, ideal for Ganesh Chaturthi aarti. She styles the saree with statement danglers, stacked bangles, and a sleek bun. Deepika’s organza look is the perfect inspiration to strike a balance between tradition and contemporary style. (Image Source: Pinterest/tharayile)
4/8
4. ⁠Sonam Kapoor: When it comes to glamour, Sonam Kapoor never disappoints, and her golden organza drape is proof. The metallic sheen of the fabric paired with its fluid texture creates a luxurious festive. The saree’s understated shimmer makes it stand out without going over the top. Sonam kept the styling minimal yet powerful. This look is ideal if you’re attending an evening Ganesh Chaturthi celebration or a family gathering where you want a mix of modern chic and traditional charm. (Image Source: Pinterest/k4fashiontrends)
4. ⁠Sonam Kapoor: When it comes to glamour, Sonam Kapoor never disappoints, and her golden organza drape is proof. The metallic sheen of the fabric paired with its fluid texture creates a luxurious festive. The saree’s understated shimmer makes it stand out without going over the top. Sonam kept the styling minimal yet powerful. This look is ideal if you’re attending an evening Ganesh Chaturthi celebration or a family gathering where you want a mix of modern chic and traditional charm. (Image Source: Pinterest/k4fashiontrends)
5/8
5. Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor’s ivory organza saree is the ultimate pick if you love blending modern glamour with tradition. The saree’s shimmery finish and delicate border make it a subtle choice for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations. She paired the saree with a sleeveless embellished blouse and accessorised with statement earrings and a sparkling heart-shaped clutch. This is an ideal inspiration for younger fashion enthusiasts who want to keep things traditional yet trendy. (Image Source: Pinterest/cowij64034)
5. Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor’s ivory organza saree is the ultimate pick if you love blending modern glamour with tradition. The saree’s shimmery finish and delicate border make it a subtle choice for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations. She paired the saree with a sleeveless embellished blouse and accessorised with statement earrings and a sparkling heart-shaped clutch. This is an ideal inspiration for younger fashion enthusiasts who want to keep things traditional yet trendy. (Image Source: Pinterest/cowij64034)
6/8
6. ⁠Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor’s pastel pink organza saree is a dreamy pick for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Its delicate golden border and shimmer accents add just the right amount of festive sparkle. Janhvi styled the saree with a heavily embellished blouse featuring a deep neckline, giving the ensemble a glamorous edge. She completed the look with a dainty choker necklace and drop earrings. This pastel-toned organza saree is a wonderful option for women who want to keep their festive style youthful and elegant. (Image Source: Pinterest/clockd664)
6. ⁠Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor’s pastel pink organza saree is a dreamy pick for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Its delicate golden border and shimmer accents add just the right amount of festive sparkle. Janhvi styled the saree with a heavily embellished blouse featuring a deep neckline, giving the ensemble a glamorous edge. She completed the look with a dainty choker necklace and drop earrings. This pastel-toned organza saree is a wonderful option for women who want to keep their festive style youthful and elegant. (Image Source: Pinterest/clockd664)
7/8
7. Kajol: Kajol proves that elegance often lies in simplicity with her beige organza saree. The saree is adorned with delicate golden floral motifs and a subtle border, giving it a regal yet understated appeal. She paired the saree with a matching embroidered blouse and completed her look with statement earrings, a bold red bindi, and a statement ring. (Image Source: Pinterest/hemasingh4729)
7. Kajol: Kajol proves that elegance often lies in simplicity with her beige organza saree. The saree is adorned with delicate golden floral motifs and a subtle border, giving it a regal yet understated appeal. She paired the saree with a matching embroidered blouse and completed her look with statement earrings, a bold red bindi, and a statement ring. (Image Source: Pinterest/hemasingh4729)
8/8
8. Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt redefines festive elegance in a sheer white organza saree featuring bright yellow embroidered motifs. The lace-trimmed border adds a delicate touch, while the vibrant detailing lifts the entire look, giving it a festive glow. The actress paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, statement jhumkas, and a small red bindi. (Image Source: Pinterest/sarathy_smart1)
8. Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt redefines festive elegance in a sheer white organza saree featuring bright yellow embroidered motifs. The lace-trimmed border adds a delicate touch, while the vibrant detailing lifts the entire look, giving it a festive glow. The actress paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, statement jhumkas, and a small red bindi. (Image Source: Pinterest/sarathy_smart1)
Published at : 25 Aug 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Organza Saree Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Bollywood Saree Inspiration Ganesh Chaturthi Fashion
Photo Gallery

