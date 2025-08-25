8 Organza Saree Inspirations From Bollywood Actresses For Your Ganesh Chaturthi Wardrobe

4. ⁠Sonam Kapoor: When it comes to glamour, Sonam Kapoor never disappoints, and her golden organza drape is proof. The metallic sheen of the fabric paired with its fluid texture creates a luxurious festive. The saree’s understated shimmer makes it stand out without going over the top. Sonam kept the styling minimal yet powerful. This look is ideal if you’re attending an evening Ganesh Chaturthi celebration or a family gathering where you want a mix of modern chic and traditional charm. (Image Source: Pinterest/k4fashiontrends)