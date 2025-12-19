Hardik Pandya's Half-Century Celebration Turns Emotional With Mahika - Watch Video

Hardik Pandya is once again in the spotlight, not just for his cricket but also for his affectionate gestures. In the fifth T20 match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, Hardik smashed a blistering 63 runs, reaching his fifty in just 16 balls - the second-fastest T20 half-century by an Indian.

After reaching the milestone, he blew a flying kiss to his girlfriend, Mahika Sharma, who was watching from the stands.

His innings featured 5 fours and 5 sixes, and the moment between Hardik and Mahika quickly went viral on social media, with fans reacting enthusiastically. Mahika even returned the gesture with a flying kiss of her own, adding to the cheerful atmosphere.

This innings also marked Hardik’s fastest T20 fifty, surpassing his previous record of 17 balls set in IPL 2019 while playing for Mumbai Indians against KKR.

Watch Video

Hardik Pandya's flying kiss steals the show!



Spotted with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma cheering wildly from the stands – goals! 💗#HardikPandya #INDvSA



pic.twitter.com/TzW1RxZePm — Yash MSdian ™️ 🦁 (@itzyash07) December 19, 2025

Second-Fastest Fifty for India

The record for India’s fastest T20 half-century remains with Yuvraj Singh, who scored a fifty in 12 balls against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya now holds the second spot with his 16-ball fifty, followed by Abhishek Sharma, who scored a fifty in 17 balls in international T20 cricket.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala.

Also on ABP Live | Suryakumar Yadav's Numbers Are Big Concern Before T20 World Cup