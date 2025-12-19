Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad

IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad

Traditionally, weather interruptions have been linked to rain or fading light, but air pollution has now emerged as another serious challenge.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The T20 series between India and South Africa is approaching its decisive stage. After the fourth match in Lucknow was abandoned without a single delivery being bowled, attention has now shifted entirely to the fifth and final T20 in Ahmedabad.

The washout in Lucknow, caused not by rain but by heavy smog and dangerously low visibility, has raised fresh concerns in Indian cricket.

Traditionally, weather interruptions have been linked to rain or fading light, but air pollution has now emerged as another serious challenge.

Why was Lucknow T20 called off?

The fourth T20I, scheduled at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, was canceled due to dense smog that severely reduced visibility.

On the day of the match, air quality levels were extremely poor, with AQI entering a hazardous zone. Under such conditions, match officials deemed it unsafe for players and umpires to take the field. 

Why has attention shifted to Ahmedabad?

With Lucknow fixture abandoned, IND vs SA T20 series now hinges on fifth T20, set to be played on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India currently hold a 2-1 lead, with one match producing no result. The final game effectively serves as the series decider - South Africa will be desperate to draw level, while India will be looking to seal the series with a victory on home soil.

What are air quality conditions in Ahmedabad?

The main concern heading into the final match is whether Ahmedabad’s air quality could pose similar problems.

Current data suggests that conditions there are far better than those witnessed in Lucknow. While Lucknow’s AQI crossed the 400 mark, Ahmedabad’s readings have hovered around 170-180.

According to AQI standards, this falls into the ‘unhealthy’ category, but visibility is not expected to be significantly affected.

Although PM10 and PM2.5 levels remain on the higher side, experts believe they are unlikely to disrupt play.

Narendra Modi Stadium is also known for hosting matches smoothly, and T20 fixtures there have rarely faced interruptions. As things stand, the fifth T20I between India and South Africa is expected to go ahead as planned.

However, Lucknow episode has once again sparked debate around BCCI’s scheduling decisions, particularly the wisdom of hosting international matches in North India during the peak winter pollution season.

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA Ahmedabad AQI SA Vs IND IND Vs SA 5th T20I IND Vs SA Lucknow T20I
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Protests Erupt After Sharif Osman Hadi’s Death; Watch Latest Visuals
Bangladesh Protests Erupt After Sharif Osman Hadi’s Death; Watch Latest Visuals
World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
India
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
World
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget