ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹7.93 crore in connection with its ongoing investigation into the alleged illegal betting app 1xBet, according to sources. The latest action brings several well-known names from the worlds of sport, cinema and politics under scrutiny.

Sources said the attached properties are linked to former Indian cricketers, film actors and public figures, as the central agency continues to probe alleged financial transactions tied to the betting platform.

Who Are Named in the Latest ED Action

According to sources, the individuals whose assets have been attached include former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, actors Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood and Neha Sharma, Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, and cricketer Ankush Hazra.

The breakup of the attached amounts, as cited by sources, is as follows:

Yuvraj Singh - Rs 2.5 crores

Robin Uthappa - Rs 8.26 lakhs

Urvashi Rautela - 2.02 crores (registered under her mother's name)

Sonu Sood - Rs 1 crore

Mimi Chakraborty - Rs 59 lakhs

Ankush Hazara - Rs 47.20 crores

Neha Sharma - Rs 1.26 crores

The ED’s action on Thursday takes the total value of properties attached in this round of the probe to ₹7.93 crore.

Earlier Attachments, Probe Ongoing

This is not the first time the agency has moved against high-profile names in the 1xBet case. Earlier, the ED had attached assets worth ₹4.55 crore linked to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and ₹6.64 crore associated with former India batter Suresh Raina, sources said.

With the latest seizures, the total value of assets attached so far in the 1xBet investigation has reached ₹19.07 crore. The Enforcement Directorate has indicated that the investigation is still underway, and further action may follow as the probe progresses.