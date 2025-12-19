Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





More than 9.7 million voters have been deleted from Tamil Nadu’s draft electoral rolls during the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, according to official data. A total of 9,737,832 names were removed as part of the exercise, which involves verification and updating of voter records to eliminate duplications, deaths, and ineligible entries.

The large-scale deletions have drawn attention amid preparations for upcoming electoral exercises, with officials maintaining that the process follows established Election Commission guidelines.

Using the Official Website

Visit the Election Commission of India’s official website Election Commission of India and select the 'Download Electoral Roll' option. Enter your EPIC number or personal details such as name, age and district. If your name appears in the search results, you are registered as a voter.

Using the ECINET Mobile App

Download and install the official ECINET app on your smartphone. Use the search feature to check your voter status by entering your EPIC number or other required details. If your name appears on the electoral rolls, you are eligible to vote.

If not, you can apply for inclusion during the designated claims period.

Draft Voters' List Prepared Under SIR

Earlier, The draft voters’ list prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process was published in West Bengal on Friday, covering a total of 7,66,37,529 voters in the first phase, officials said.

Out of these, 7,08,16,616 enumeration forms have been digitised, accounting for 92.4 per cent of the total. As part of the revision exercise, over 58 lakh names were deleted after voters were found to be absent, shifted, deceased or duplicated in the rolls.

Officials also said that 31,38,374 voters could not be mapped with the 2002 electoral rolls. These voters will be called for hearings, which began today and will continue until February 7, 2026, as part of the verification process.