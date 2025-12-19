A fresh set of protests erupted near the Indian mission in Rajshahi on Friday, hours after security forces pushed back a large crowd attempting to storm the Indian assistant high commission in Chittagong. The protests are linked to the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who died in a Singapore hospital on Thursday after being shot in Dhaka last week.

Demonstrations have also been reported near the Indian high commission in Dhaka and assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Khulna and Rajshahi over the past few days, with tensions rising after Hadi’s death. Quoting Hindustan Times, Indian officials in Dhaka are safe for now, even as the situation outside the Indian mission remains tense.

India Flags Lapses In Security Response

Indian authorities have expressed concern over delayed action by Bangladeshi security forces, noting that police stepped in only after protesters approached the missions. On Wednesday, Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah was summoned to India’s external affairs ministry, where New Delhi urged the interim government to ensure the safety of Indian missions in line with diplomatic obligations.

Security agencies are bracing for further unrest after Friday prayers, with concerns that tensions could rise further once Hadi’s body is brought back from Singapore. Protesters have sought to link Hadi’s killing to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, though no evidence has emerged.

Protestors Hurl Bricks, Vandalises High Commission

In Chittagong, four people, including two police personnel, were injured as protesters hurled bricks and vandalised the assistant high commission. Twelve people were detained under the Anti-Terrorism Act, according to officials. Media offices, including those of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, were also set on fire in Dhaka during the unrest.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has declared a day of state mourning on Saturday and appealed for calm, urging citizens to resist mob violence and reject hatred. It warned that Bangladesh’s democratic transition, including elections and a constitutional referendum scheduled for February 12, must not be derailed by unrest.

The government also condemned the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, saying there was “no space for such violence in new Bangladesh” and promising strict action against those responsible.