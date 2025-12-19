Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldFresh Protests Hit Indian Mission Amid Violent Bangladesh Unrest, Officials In Dhaka 'Safe': Report

Fresh Protests Hit Indian Mission Amid Violent Bangladesh Unrest, Officials In Dhaka 'Safe': Report

Fresh protests erupted near Indian missions in Bangladesh after a student leader Hadi's death, even as officials in Dhaka remain safe.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A fresh set of protests erupted near the Indian mission in Rajshahi on Friday, hours after security forces pushed back a large crowd attempting to storm the Indian assistant high commission in Chittagong. The protests are linked to the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who died in a Singapore hospital on Thursday after being shot in Dhaka last week.

Demonstrations have also been reported near the Indian high commission in Dhaka and assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Khulna and Rajshahi over the past few days, with tensions rising after Hadi’s death. Quoting Hindustan Times, Indian officials in Dhaka are safe for now, even as the situation outside the Indian mission remains tense.

India Flags Lapses In Security Response

Indian authorities have expressed concern over delayed action by Bangladeshi security forces, noting that police stepped in only after protesters approached the missions. On Wednesday, Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah was summoned to India’s external affairs ministry, where New Delhi urged the interim government to ensure the safety of Indian missions in line with diplomatic obligations.

Security agencies are bracing for further unrest after Friday prayers, with concerns that tensions could rise further once Hadi’s body is brought back from Singapore. Protesters have sought to link Hadi’s killing to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, though no evidence has emerged.

Protestors Hurl Bricks, Vandalises High Commission

In Chittagong, four people, including two police personnel, were injured as protesters hurled bricks and vandalised the assistant high commission. Twelve people were detained under the Anti-Terrorism Act, according to officials. Media offices, including those of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, were also set on fire in Dhaka during the unrest.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has declared a day of state mourning on Saturday and appealed for calm, urging citizens to resist mob violence and reject hatred. It warned that Bangladesh’s democratic transition, including elections and a constitutional referendum scheduled for February 12, must not be derailed by unrest.

The government also condemned the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, saying there was “no space for such violence in new Bangladesh” and promising strict action against those responsible.

 
 
Also read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Violence INDIA Yunus
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
Cricket
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
India
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget