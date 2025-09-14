Durga Puja 2025: Rani Mukerji’s 8 Best Saree Looks You Can Recreate

1. Yellow And Red Saree: Rani Mukerji’s Durga Puja style has always been about timeless grace, and this yellow saree is a perfect example. Draped in a classic mustard-gold silk saree with a red border, she channels traditional Bengali elegance effortlessly. The understated zari work adds a festive shimmer, while the contrasting red blouse and accessories enhance the richness of the look. What makes this outfit stand out is the way she complements it with bold kohl-lined eyes, a bright red bindi, and temple jewellery, giving it a divine festive charm. (Image Source: Pinterest/rozaria100)