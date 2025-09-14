Durga Puja 2025: Rani Mukerji’s 8 Best Saree Looks You Can Recreate

1. Yellow And Red Saree: Rani Mukerji’s Durga Puja style has always been about timeless grace, and this yellow saree is a perfect example. Draped in a classic mustard-gold silk saree with a red border, she channels traditional Bengali elegance effortlessly. The understated zari work adds a festive shimmer, while the contrasting red blouse and accessories enhance the richness of the look. What makes this outfit stand out is the way she complements it with bold kohl-lined eyes, a bright red bindi, and temple jewellery, giving it a divine festive charm. (Image Source: Pinterest/rozaria100)
2. Dazzling Red saree: This saree worn by Rani Mukerji features a luxurious, flowing fabric. The beauty of this look lies in its simplicity, the saree is a solid colour with no heavy embroidery, allowing the fabric and the stunning styling to take center stage. The rich, ruby-red colour commands attention, making it the perfect choice for Durga Puja 2025. This is the ideal look for a late-night pandal visit, a musical performance, or a festive dinner. (Image Source: Pinterest/nrjwstn41)
3. Regal In Gold Kanjivaram: Rani Mukerji proves yet again that nothing beats the elegance of a golden Kanjivaram saree when it comes to festive grandeur. This look is a masterpiece of traditional opulence. She pairs it with a matching blouse and layers of statement jewellery, including diamond and pearl necklaces, making the look perfect for grand Durga Puja. This ensemble is ideal for those who love to make a powerful yet graceful style statement. (Image Source: Pinterest/kaziasanjeda)
4. Sunshine Glow In Yellow Silk: Rani Mukerji lights up the festive vibe in this radiant yellow silk saree, proving that bright hues are a must-have for Durga Puja. The saree, with its subtle woven motifs and glossy texture, exudes a perfect blend of freshness and tradition. Styled with a matching blouse and layered temple jewellery, including a striking goddess-inspired necklace, this look is a masterpiece. This saree is ideal for daytime puja visits when you want something vibrant yet elegant. (Image Source: Pinterest/Denisehaussepied)
5. Blush Pink Charm: Rani Mukerji radiates pure festive joy in this gorgeous blush pink Banarasi saree, making it a perfect pick for Durga Puja celebrations. The saree features intricate golden motifs with a contrasting pink border. Paired with a matching blouse and traditional gold jewellery, the saree strikes the right balance between subtlety and grandeur. This saree is ideal if you want a regal yet wearable festive look. The soft sheen of Banarasi silk adds instant sophistication, while the minimal accessories keep it elegant. (Image Source: Pinterest/spratha17)
6. Traditional Silk Saree: Rani Mukerji embraced the true spirit of Durga Puja in this traditional silk saree. The saree, adorned with delicate golden buti motifs and a rich zari border, captures the festive essence beautifully. Paired with a matching blouse and layered gold jewelry, Rani’s look is the epitome of Bengali elegance. This saree is perfect for those who love to keep it traditional while making a striking statement. (Image Source: Pinterest/kaziasanjeda)
7. Timeless Regal Gold Saree: Rani Mukerji manages to capture hearts with a look that is both grand and deeply rooted in tradition. This timeless golden drape featured intricate zari hand embroidery and rich, luxurious borders that added to its majestic appeal. Rani paired her saree with an opulent vibrant choker-style heavy necklace. Its timeless appeal ensures you will look effortlessly elegant and divine. (Image Source: Pinterest/ramyasingh92)
8. Quintessential Bengali Saree: No Durga Puja gallery is complete without the classic red and white saree, and Rani Mukerji's rendition is pure perfection. This look is the epitome of timeless Bengali tradition. The actress paired the traditional saree with a sleeveless black blouse, gold hoop earrings, and a stack of matching bangles. A classic red and white saree is a staple that never goes out of style, making it a must-try look. (Image Source: Pinterest/NeelanjanaC)
Published at : 14 Sep 2025 02:26 PM (IST)