Durga Puja 2025: 8 Ways To Accessorise Your Saree For A Festive Look

7. Scarves And Dupattas: Adding a scarf or decorative dupatta to your saree creates a layer of texture. Lightweight, embroidered, or sheer fabrics with sequins, beads, or lace can be draped. These pieces can complement your saree by adding dimension and colour to it. You can experiment with different drapes, folds, and colours, to achieve a look that both traditional and contemporary. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)