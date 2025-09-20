Durga Puja 2025: 8 Ways To Accessorise Your Saree For A Festive Look

1. Statement Jewellery: Jewellery is the heart of saree styling during Durga Puja. You can opt for statement necklaces, bold earrings, and intricate bangles to add a glamorous touch. Kundan, polki, and temple jewellery are timeless choices, while chunky gold pieces make a bold modern statement. The right jewellery balances elegance and grandeur, elevating your saree to a true Puja-worthy ensemble. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
2. Elegant Handbags And Clutches: A stylish handbag or clutch can serve both function and fashion during Durga Puja celebrations. Metallic clutches, embellished potlis, or silk embroidered handbags can complement your saree perfectly. Matching the bag’s embroidery or colour accents with your saree can enhance your overall look. You can opt for intricate beadwork, sequins, or mirror details to add sparkle. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
3. Bold Earrings: Earrings frame your face and can dramatically enhance your look. Chandbalis, jhumkas, and statement studs are perfect choices for the Durga Puja festivities. Choose pieces that match with your saree's motifs and colours. These bold earrings can complement your look with elegance, charm, and festive cheer. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
4. Festive Footwear: Footwear plays a subtle but crucial role in complementing your sarees. Traditional juttis, embellished sandals, or gold-toned heels can enhance the elegance of your saree. Comfort is key, especially for long Puja hours spent walking, dancing, or standing in pandals. Matching the footwear with your saree’s embroidery or colour accents creates a polished vibe. For a modern touch, opt for strappy heels or embellished wedges. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
5. Layered Neckpieces: Layered multiple necklaces creates a regal and opulent effect perfect for Durga Puja celebrations. Combine chokers, long chains, and pendants in complementary tones to add depth and glamour. Choose pieces that reflect your saree’s colours and motifs for a harmonious look. You can mix materials like pearls, gemstones, and gold adds richness while maintaining elegance. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
6. Hair Accessories: Hair accessories can transform a simple look with ease. From floral gajras and embellished pins to statement hair clips, the options are endless. Traditional flowers like jasmine or roses add elegance, while crystals or pearls provide a modern twist. Braided hairstyles, buns, or loose waves paired with decorative hairpieces instantly enhance the saree’s look. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
7. Scarves And Dupattas: Adding a scarf or decorative dupatta to your saree creates a layer of texture. Lightweight, embroidered, or sheer fabrics with sequins, beads, or lace can be draped. These pieces can complement your saree by adding dimension and colour to it. You can experiment with different drapes, folds, and colours, to achieve a look that both traditional and contemporary. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
8. Statement Belts: Adding a stylish belt to a saree can modernise the traditional drape. Metallic, embroidered, or beaded belts can complement your saree’s pattern and colour. A belt also helps keep the pleats intact. Belts offer an unexpected twist to conventional saree styling, giving the ensemble a contemporary edge while maintaining the festive spirit. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
