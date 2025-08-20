Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyle8 Bollywood Celebs Who Styled Block Print Outfits With Perfection

8 Bollywood Celebs Who Styled Block Print Outfits With Perfection

From sarees to fusion wear, Bollywood celebs are redefining block print fashion. See how these 8 stars styled the timeless prints with perfection.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
From sarees to fusion wear, Bollywood celebs are redefining block print fashion. See how these 8 stars styled the timeless prints with perfection.

Bollywood celebs are redefining ethnic elegance by styling timeless block print outfits with perfection and modern flair.

1/8
1. Mouni Roy: Mouni Roy brought effortless elegance to life in a classic indigo block-printed saree. The deep blue drape, adorned with delicate floral motifs and geometric borders, showcased the timeless artistry of Indian block printing. She paired the saree with a minimalist white bralette blouse, adding a contemporary edge to the traditional fabric. The look was rounded off with stacked metallic bangles, a dainty bindi, and anklets, striking the perfect balance between ethnic charm and boho chic. (Image Source: Instagram/@imouniroy)
1. Mouni Roy: Mouni Roy brought effortless elegance to life in a classic indigo block-printed saree. The deep blue drape, adorned with delicate floral motifs and geometric borders, showcased the timeless artistry of Indian block printing. She paired the saree with a minimalist white bralette blouse, adding a contemporary edge to the traditional fabric. The look was rounded off with stacked metallic bangles, a dainty bindi, and anklets, striking the perfect balance between ethnic charm and boho chic. (Image Source: Instagram/@imouniroy)
2/8
2. Fatima Sana Shaikh: Fatima Sana Shaikh turned showstopper in a mesmerising Ajrakh block-printed saree. The handcrafted drape, detailed with earthy maroon, black, and sand tones, was elevated with delicate sequin work, giving the traditional textile a glamorous twist. Styled with a strappy blouse, statement rings, and bold earrings, Fatima’s look exuded boho-chic elegance while staying rooted in Indian craft traditions. (Image Source: Instagram/@labelnityabajaj)
2. Fatima Sana Shaikh: Fatima Sana Shaikh turned showstopper in a mesmerising Ajrakh block-printed saree. The handcrafted drape, detailed with earthy maroon, black, and sand tones, was elevated with delicate sequin work, giving the traditional textile a glamorous twist. Styled with a strappy blouse, statement rings, and bold earrings, Fatima’s look exuded boho-chic elegance while staying rooted in Indian craft traditions. (Image Source: Instagram/@labelnityabajaj)
3/8
3. ⁠Neetu Kapoor: Neetu Kapoor radiated regal elegance in a stunning block print Anarkali. The ensemble featured a mix of intricate floral and geometric motifs in rich earthy tones of black, indigo, and rust. It also had pops of metallic highlights adding grandeur. This beautiful Anarkali shows how block prints can move beyond casual wear into high-fashion festive statements. (Image Source: Instagram/@neetu54)
3. ⁠Neetu Kapoor: Neetu Kapoor radiated regal elegance in a stunning block print Anarkali. The ensemble featured a mix of intricate floral and geometric motifs in rich earthy tones of black, indigo, and rust. It also had pops of metallic highlights adding grandeur. This beautiful Anarkali shows how block prints can move beyond casual wear into high-fashion festive statements. (Image Source: Instagram/@neetu54)
4/8
4. Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor wore a chic indigo blue block print co-ord set and served a striking look. The breezy outfit featured a strappy crop top paired with high-waist flared trousers, both adorned with delicate floral block motifs. She paired her look with a matching shrug that enhanced its effortless vibe. Styled with statement silver jhumkas and minimal makeup, Janhvi’s look balanced traditional craft with Gen-Z coolness. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
4. Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor wore a chic indigo blue block print co-ord set and served a striking look. The breezy outfit featured a strappy crop top paired with high-waist flared trousers, both adorned with delicate floral block motifs. She paired her look with a matching shrug that enhanced its effortless vibe. Styled with statement silver jhumkas and minimal makeup, Janhvi’s look balanced traditional craft with Gen-Z coolness. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
5/8
5. Sharvari Wagh: Sharvari Wagh brought traditional craft to the spotlight in a breathtaking Ajrakh block print lehenga. The multi-panelled skirt featured deep indigo and rust red hues adorned with intricate hand block motifs, exuding earthy elegance. She paired it with a strappy Ajrakh choli that added a bold contemporary edge. Sharvari completed the look with a chunky oxidised choker and statement earrings, keeping her hair tied back to highlight the detailed prints. (Image Source: Instagram/@labelnityabajaj)
5. Sharvari Wagh: Sharvari Wagh brought traditional craft to the spotlight in a breathtaking Ajrakh block print lehenga. The multi-panelled skirt featured deep indigo and rust red hues adorned with intricate hand block motifs, exuding earthy elegance. She paired it with a strappy Ajrakh choli that added a bold contemporary edge. Sharvari completed the look with a chunky oxidised choker and statement earrings, keeping her hair tied back to highlight the detailed prints. (Image Source: Instagram/@labelnityabajaj)
6/8
6. Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon looked breathtaking in a royal blue and red block print saree. The saree featured intricate hand block motifs in indigo and crimson, paired with a contrasting blouse that highlighted the richness of the craft. Kriti styled the look with a bold oxidised choker, stacked bangles, and a statement clutch. Kriti’s look perfectly balances ethnic tradition with contemporary styling. (Image Source: Instagram/@labelnityabajaj)
6. Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon looked breathtaking in a royal blue and red block print saree. The saree featured intricate hand block motifs in indigo and crimson, paired with a contrasting blouse that highlighted the richness of the craft. Kriti styled the look with a bold oxidised choker, stacked bangles, and a statement clutch. Kriti’s look perfectly balances ethnic tradition with contemporary styling. (Image Source: Instagram/@labelnityabajaj)
7/8
7. Vidya Balan: Vidya Balan embraced the elegance of block prints in a deep indigo maxi dress. The outfit featured bold white block motifs spread across a flowy silhouette, striking a balance between traditional craft and contemporary styling. With its V-neckline and full sleeves, the dress exuded effortless grace while still keeping the look chic and versatile. This look proves how block prints can transition seamlessly from ethnic to modern wear. (Image Source: Instagram/@balanvidya)
7. Vidya Balan: Vidya Balan embraced the elegance of block prints in a deep indigo maxi dress. The outfit featured bold white block motifs spread across a flowy silhouette, striking a balance between traditional craft and contemporary styling. With its V-neckline and full sleeves, the dress exuded effortless grace while still keeping the look chic and versatile. This look proves how block prints can transition seamlessly from ethnic to modern wear. (Image Source: Instagram/@balanvidya)
8/8
8. ⁠Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt exuded timeless grace in a handcrafted Ajrakh block print saree that celebrated India’s rich textile heritage. The deep maroon base, accentuated with intricate indigo and beige block motifs, gave the saree an earthy yet regal appeal. She paired her look with a matching blouse. This look beautifully fused heritage fashion with modern celebrity elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)
8. ⁠Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt exuded timeless grace in a handcrafted Ajrakh block print saree that celebrated India’s rich textile heritage. The deep maroon base, accentuated with intricate indigo and beige block motifs, gave the saree an earthy yet regal appeal. She paired her look with a matching blouse. This look beautifully fused heritage fashion with modern celebrity elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)
Published at : 20 Aug 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Block Print Fashion Block Print Outfits Bollywood
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests
Gaming
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Promote Esports & Ban Betting
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025
Cities
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
World
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget