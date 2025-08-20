8 Bollywood Celebs Who Styled Block Print Outfits With Perfection

1. Mouni Roy: Mouni Roy brought effortless elegance to life in a classic indigo block-printed saree. The deep blue drape, adorned with delicate floral motifs and geometric borders, showcased the timeless artistry of Indian block printing. She paired the saree with a minimalist white bralette blouse, adding a contemporary edge to the traditional fabric. The look was rounded off with stacked metallic bangles, a dainty bindi, and anklets, striking the perfect balance between ethnic charm and boho chic. (Image Source: Instagram/@imouniroy)
2. Fatima Sana Shaikh: Fatima Sana Shaikh turned showstopper in a mesmerising Ajrakh block-printed saree. The handcrafted drape, detailed with earthy maroon, black, and sand tones, was elevated with delicate sequin work, giving the traditional textile a glamorous twist. Styled with a strappy blouse, statement rings, and bold earrings, Fatima’s look exuded boho-chic elegance while staying rooted in Indian craft traditions. (Image Source: Instagram/@labelnityabajaj)
3. Neetu Kapoor: Neetu Kapoor radiated regal elegance in a stunning block print Anarkali. The ensemble featured a mix of intricate floral and geometric motifs in rich earthy tones of black, indigo, and rust. It also had pops of metallic highlights adding grandeur. This beautiful Anarkali shows how block prints can move beyond casual wear into high-fashion festive statements. (Image Source: Instagram/@neetu54)
4. Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor wore a chic indigo blue block print co-ord set and served a striking look. The breezy outfit featured a strappy crop top paired with high-waist flared trousers, both adorned with delicate floral block motifs. She paired her look with a matching shrug that enhanced its effortless vibe. Styled with statement silver jhumkas and minimal makeup, Janhvi’s look balanced traditional craft with Gen-Z coolness. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
5. Sharvari Wagh: Sharvari Wagh brought traditional craft to the spotlight in a breathtaking Ajrakh block print lehenga. The multi-panelled skirt featured deep indigo and rust red hues adorned with intricate hand block motifs, exuding earthy elegance. She paired it with a strappy Ajrakh choli that added a bold contemporary edge. Sharvari completed the look with a chunky oxidised choker and statement earrings, keeping her hair tied back to highlight the detailed prints. (Image Source: Instagram/@labelnityabajaj)
6. Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon looked breathtaking in a royal blue and red block print saree. The saree featured intricate hand block motifs in indigo and crimson, paired with a contrasting blouse that highlighted the richness of the craft. Kriti styled the look with a bold oxidised choker, stacked bangles, and a statement clutch. Kriti’s look perfectly balances ethnic tradition with contemporary styling. (Image Source: Instagram/@labelnityabajaj)
7. Vidya Balan: Vidya Balan embraced the elegance of block prints in a deep indigo maxi dress. The outfit featured bold white block motifs spread across a flowy silhouette, striking a balance between traditional craft and contemporary styling. With its V-neckline and full sleeves, the dress exuded effortless grace while still keeping the look chic and versatile. This look proves how block prints can transition seamlessly from ethnic to modern wear. (Image Source: Instagram/@balanvidya)
8. Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt exuded timeless grace in a handcrafted Ajrakh block print saree that celebrated India’s rich textile heritage. The deep maroon base, accentuated with intricate indigo and beige block motifs, gave the saree an earthy yet regal appeal. She paired her look with a matching blouse. This look beautifully fused heritage fashion with modern celebrity elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)
