8 Bollywood Celebs Who Styled Block Print Outfits With Perfection

7. Vidya Balan: Vidya Balan embraced the elegance of block prints in a deep indigo maxi dress. The outfit featured bold white block motifs spread across a flowy silhouette, striking a balance between traditional craft and contemporary styling. With its V-neckline and full sleeves, the dress exuded effortless grace while still keeping the look chic and versatile. This look proves how block prints can transition seamlessly from ethnic to modern wear. (Image Source: Instagram/@balanvidya)