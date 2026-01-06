Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaNot India, Lalu Yadav’s Grandson To Join This Country’s Military; Rohini Acharya Shares Emotional Post

Not India, Lalu Yadav’s Grandson To Join This Country’s Military; Rohini Acharya Shares Emotional Post

Rohini said that after completing his pre-university education, her elder son Aditya, at the age of 18, has left for two years of basic military training.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 02:13 PM (IST)

The grandson of former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Aditya, is set to become part of a foreign country’s armed forces, not the Indian military. The information was shared by his mother, Rohini Acharya, on the social media platform X.

Rohini said that after completing his pre-university education, her elder son Aditya, at the age of 18, has left for two years of basic military training. However, she has disabled the comment section on her post, preventing public reactions. This also led to speculation about which country’s armed forces Aditya has joined.

Sharing her son’s photograph on X, Rohini Acharya posted an emotional message expressing pride. She wrote that her heart was filled with pride as Aditya had chosen a disciplined and demanding path of service at such a young age. Describing him as brave, courageous and disciplined, she said that warriors are forged in life’s toughest battles. She added that the love and support of the entire family would always remain with him.

Which Country’s Army Has Lalu Yadav’s Grandson Joined?

Following the viral post, questions arose on social media regarding the country whose armed forces Aditya was training with. Rohini Acharya has been living in Singapore for several years along with her family. Under Singaporean law, all male citizens and permanent residents are required to undergo compulsory military service after turning 18.

As part of this mandatory national service, Aditya has joined the Singapore Armed Forces for basic military training. The training period typically lasts around two years and is considered highly rigorous.

Rohini Acharya's Post Goes Viral

Although Rohini Acharya disabled the comments on her post, it was widely shared and became a subject of public discussion. While many viewed it as an example of discipline, responsibility and courage, others looked at it through the lens of Aditya’s political lineage.

Bangladesh News: Two Hindus Killed in 24 Hours, Murders in Narsingdi Spark Concern Over Minority Safety

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Draft Voter List Released, Names Removed From Rolls Also Made Public
Madhya Pradesh HC Rebukes State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Status Report
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
'Pakistan Mentality': BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
