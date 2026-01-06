The grandson of former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Aditya, is set to become part of a foreign country’s armed forces, not the Indian military. The information was shared by his mother, Rohini Acharya, on the social media platform X.

Rohini said that after completing his pre-university education, her elder son Aditya, at the age of 18, has left for two years of basic military training. However, she has disabled the comment section on her post, preventing public reactions. This also led to speculation about which country’s armed forces Aditya has joined.

आज मेरा दिल गर्व से भरा हुआ है , आज अपनी प्री - यूनिवर्सिटी ( Pre - University ) की पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद 18 साल की उम्र में हमारा बड़ा बेटा आदित्य 2 साल की Basic Military Training के लिए गया है ..



आदित्य .. तुम बहादुर , साहसी और अनुशासन के साथ रहने वाले हो, जाओ कमाल कर दिखाओ… pic.twitter.com/itVx1DPQWi — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) January 5, 2026

Sharing her son’s photograph on X, Rohini Acharya posted an emotional message expressing pride. She wrote that her heart was filled with pride as Aditya had chosen a disciplined and demanding path of service at such a young age. Describing him as brave, courageous and disciplined, she said that warriors are forged in life’s toughest battles. She added that the love and support of the entire family would always remain with him.

Which Country’s Army Has Lalu Yadav’s Grandson Joined?

Following the viral post, questions arose on social media regarding the country whose armed forces Aditya was training with. Rohini Acharya has been living in Singapore for several years along with her family. Under Singaporean law, all male citizens and permanent residents are required to undergo compulsory military service after turning 18.

As part of this mandatory national service, Aditya has joined the Singapore Armed Forces for basic military training. The training period typically lasts around two years and is considered highly rigorous.

Rohini Acharya's Post Goes Viral

Although Rohini Acharya disabled the comments on her post, it was widely shared and became a subject of public discussion. While many viewed it as an example of discipline, responsibility and courage, others looked at it through the lens of Aditya’s political lineage.