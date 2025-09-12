Explorer
9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Madhuri Dixit Inspired Saree To Elevate Your Look
Celebrate Navratri in style with nine stunning ethnic outfit inspirations from Madhuri Dixit, each look reflecting the festive colours and timeless elegance.
Madhuri Dixit Inspired Saree To Elevate Your Navratri Looks
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Published at : 12 Sep 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :Festive Saree Looks Durga Puja 2025 Navratri Fashion Navratri 2025 Navratri Outfits Madhuri Dixit Saree Looks Navratri Colour Outfits
Lifestyle
9 Photos
9 Day, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Bollywood Divas Inspired Lehenga To Try During Durga Puja
Lifestyle
9 Photos
9 Day, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Ethnic Outfits Inspired By Karisma Kapoor For The Festivity
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Reem Sameer Shaikh Birthday Special: 8 Gorgeous Ethnic Styles To Inspire Festive Fashion
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Sargun Mehta Birthday Sepcial: 8 Elegant Saree Looks Of Sargun To Try This Navratri
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Delhi High Court Gets Bomb Threat, Sender Talks Of Acid Attack On Udhayanidhi Stalin
Cities
Bijapur Encounter: 10 Naxals Gunned Down, Arms Seized As Police, CoBRA Op Continues
OTT
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Cities
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
Advertisement
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Opinion