9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Madhuri Dixit Inspired Saree To Elevate Your Look

9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Madhuri Dixit Inspired Saree To Elevate Your Look

Celebrate Navratri in style with nine stunning ethnic outfit inspirations from Madhuri Dixit, each look reflecting the festive colours and timeless elegance.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Celebrate Navratri in style with nine stunning ethnic outfit inspirations from Madhuri Dixit, each look reflecting the festive colours and timeless elegance.

Madhuri Dixit Inspired Saree To Elevate Your Navratri Looks

1/9
Day 1 – White: Madhuri’s elegant saree with delicate rose detailing is the perfect way to start Navratri on a graceful note. The flowing drape blends sophistication and tradition, making it a timeless festive choice. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Day 1 – White: Madhuri's elegant saree with delicate rose detailing is the perfect way to start Navratri on a graceful note. The flowing drape blends sophistication and tradition, making it a timeless festive choice. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
2/9
Day 2 – Red: Her red chiffon saree with intricate embroidery radiates classic festive charm. The rich borders and a stylish blouse add just the right touch of glamour for Navratri celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Day 2 – Red: Her red chiffon saree with intricate embroidery radiates classic festive charm. The rich borders and a stylish blouse add just the right touch of glamour for Navratri celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
3/9
Day 3 – Royal Blue: This royal blue saree with golden accents exudes sophistication and festivity. Paired with minimal accessories, it strikes a perfect balance between tradition and modern elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Day 3 – Royal Blue: This royal blue saree with golden accents exudes sophistication and festivity. Paired with minimal accessories, it strikes a perfect balance between tradition and modern elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
4/9
Day 4 – Yellow: Bright and refreshing, her yellow floral saree spreads cheer and positivity. The vibrant print with statement earrings makes this look festive-ready while staying chic. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Day 4 – Yellow: Bright and refreshing, her yellow floral saree spreads cheer and positivity. The vibrant print with statement earrings makes this look festive-ready while staying chic. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
5/9
Day 5 – Green: The emerald silk saree with zardozi embroidery showcases regal opulence. Its intricate design and rich hue make it a standout look for traditional Navratri gatherings. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Day 5 – Green: The emerald silk saree with zardozi embroidery showcases regal opulence. Its intricate design and rich hue make it a standout look for traditional Navratri gatherings. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
6/9
Day 6 – Grey: Her shimmery grey saree brings in a dash of contemporary sparkle. Paired with silver jewellery, it’s a graceful yet glamorous choice for evening festivities. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Day 6 – Grey: Her shimmery grey saree brings in a dash of contemporary sparkle. Paired with silver jewellery, it's a graceful yet glamorous choice for evening festivities. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
7/9
Day 7 – Orange: The orange embroidered saree with mirror work is vibrant and festive. Its full-sleeve blouse adds a regal charm, making it ideal for Navratri functions. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Day 7 – Orange: The orange embroidered saree with mirror work is vibrant and festive. Its full-sleeve blouse adds a regal charm, making it ideal for Navratri functions. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
8/9
Day 8 – Peacock Green: Madhuri’s peacock green Paithani saree with zari work is a true classic. The traditional weave and gold jewellery together create an elegant, heritage-inspired festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Day 8 – Peacock Green: Madhuri's peacock green Paithani saree with zari work is a true classic. The traditional weave and gold jewellery together create an elegant, heritage-inspired festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
9/9
Day 9 – Pink: Her pale pink silk saree with golden embroidery is understated yet regal. The minimal aesthetic brings a soft festive charm, perfect for the final day of Navratri. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Day 9 – Pink: Her pale pink silk saree with golden embroidery is understated yet regal. The minimal aesthetic brings a soft festive charm, perfect for the final day of Navratri. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Published at : 12 Sep 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Festive Saree Looks Durga Puja 2025 Navratri Fashion Navratri 2025 Navratri Outfits Madhuri Dixit Saree Looks Navratri Colour Outfits
