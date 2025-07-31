Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8 Glamorous Saree Looks Of Puja Hegde That Spell Festive Elegance

8 Glamorous Saree Looks Of Puja Hegde That Spell Festive Elegance

Pooja Hegde’s most elegant saree looks to take cues from this festive season — from Banarasi classics to vibrant drapes and vintage Kanjeevarams.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Pooja Hegde’s most elegant saree looks to take cues from this festive season — from Banarasi classics to vibrant drapes and vintage Kanjeevarams.

Puja Hegde Inspired Saree Looks For Festive Season

1/8
Pooja Hegde looked incredibly graceful in this off-white saree with light-pink borders. The outfit called for a matching pink blouse adorned with gold prints. This very classic and festive ensemble was accentuated with a layered pearl necklace and a braided hairstyle. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
Pooja Hegde looked incredibly graceful in this off-white saree with light-pink borders. The outfit called for a matching pink blouse adorned with gold prints. This very classic and festive ensemble was accentuated with a layered pearl necklace and a braided hairstyle. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
2/8
She went for the old-world charm with this sky-blue Banarasi saree in floral gold zari motifs. With some traditional jhumkas and a utility-cum-soft dewy makeup look on her face, the subtle ensemble spoke of grace and simple festive elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
She went for the old-world charm with this sky-blue Banarasi saree in floral gold zari motifs. With some traditional jhumkas and a utility-cum-soft dewy makeup look on her face, the subtle ensemble spoke of grace and simple festive elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
3/8
This bright yellow saree, paired with elements of subtle glam, was a fitting choice on the edge of the festive season. The minimalistic look allowed her to let the saree shine in all of its joy. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
This bright yellow saree, paired with elements of subtle glam, was a fitting choice on the edge of the festive season. The minimalistic look allowed her to let the saree shine in all of its joy. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
4/8
With all the retro vibes, Pooja sported this sage green saree with gold floral motifs and red-gold piping, while the floral blouse sleeves and red bangles gave a delicate traditional touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
With all the retro vibes, Pooja sported this sage green saree with gold floral motifs and red-gold piping, while the floral blouse sleeves and red bangles gave a delicate traditional touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
5/8
She brought in festivity with this bright green saree with embroidered borders and commercial tasseling on the pallu. The sleeveless floral blouse and an emerald ring accentuated the bright tone of the saree. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
She brought in festivity with this bright green saree with embroidered borders and commercial tasseling on the pallu. The sleeveless floral blouse and an emerald ring accentuated the bright tone of the saree. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
6/8
Playing it simple, Pooja chose this floral print saree and paired it with a gajra bun. The mojaris and minimal makeup made it an elegant choice for a festive daytime gathering. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
Playing it simple, Pooja chose this floral print saree and paired it with a gajra bun. The mojaris and minimal makeup made it an elegant choice for a festive daytime gathering. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
7/8
In this mustard-coloured saree with a natural shine, and paired with a contrasting royal blue blouse, she presented a bold festive appearance. Classic earrings and a gajra bun complemented the festive-ready look. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
In this mustard-coloured saree with a natural shine, and paired with a contrasting royal blue blouse, she presented a bold festive appearance. Classic earrings and a gajra bun complemented the festive-ready look. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
8/8
Pooja went for traditional timelessness draped in this green Kanjeevaram saree with gold checkered fabric. A purple blouse with gold trimming and subtle accessories completed the heritage look. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
Pooja went for traditional timelessness draped in this green Kanjeevaram saree with gold checkered fabric. A purple blouse with gold trimming and subtle accessories completed the heritage look. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
Published at : 31 Jul 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Bollywood Saree Fashion Festive Outfit Ideas Pooja Hegde Saree Looks Festive Saree Inspiration Ethnic Wear For Festivals

Photo Gallery

