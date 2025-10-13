7 Stunning Lehenga Looks Of Kritika Kamra To Try This Festive Season

Champagne Lehenga With Mirror Embellishment: Kritika Kamra looks absolutely stunning in this festive fashion choice, which features a beautiful beige or champagne-coloured lehenga set richly adorned with mirror work and intricate embroidery across the voluminous skirt and fitted, sweetheart-neckline choli (blouse). She completes the look with a matching sheer dupatta draped over one shoulder and minimal yet striking gold jewellery, including a choker and bangles. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Emerald Green Lehenga: Kritika Kamra embodies festive fashion in a stunning emerald green lehenga choli. The silk lehenga is richly embroidered with floral motifs in shades of pink and gold, complementing the deep V-neck choli. She completes the ensemble with a vibrant pink dupatta draped over one shoulder, creating a beautiful contrast that is perfect for traditional celebrations. Her look is accessorised with gold jewellery, adding a touch of classic elegance. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Golden Lehenga With Mirror Work: Kritika Kamra presents a vibrant and intricate festive fashion look in a richly embellished lehenga ensemble. The outfit features a colourful, deep-cut, sleeveless choli (blouse) with heavy sequin and embroidery work in shades of pink, yellow, and gold, paired with a patterned, earthy-toned lehenga skirt that incorporates varied patchwork, mirror work, and embroidery in multiple hues, including browns, yellows, and pinks. A sheer, heavily bordered dupatta is draped over one shoulder, complementing the rest of the outfit with its sparkling embellishments. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Pastel Blue Lehenga With Thread Work: Kritika Kamra embodies ethereal elegance in a soft pastel blue lehenga choli, perfect for a subtle yet shimmering festive look. The ensemble features a lightly hued skirt and a deep-neck, barely-there choli, both heavily adorned with intricate white embroidery, floral motifs, and scattered mirror work, catching the light beautifully. She completes the dreamy attire with a sheer dupatta draped over one arm and accessorises with dramatic silver or diamond chandelier earrings. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
White Lehenga With Rose Motifs: Kritika Kamra showcases her vibrant festive fashion look. She wears a striking lehenga ensemble featuring a plunging V-neck choli embroidered with bold, colourful floral motifs, paired with a white skirt that combines a pleated lower panel with a sheer, intricately embroidered overlay adorned with matching floral designs; this look is completed with a delicate choker necklace and a sheer embroidered shawl. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Gipsy Lehenga: Kritika Kamra is seen wearing a vibrant, contemporary take on the traditional Indian lehenga choli. The outfit features a high-neck, full-sleeved crop top and a floor-length A-line skirt or lehenga. Both pieces are adorned with a striking, multi-colour, abstract, or possibly Ikat-inspired ethnic print in shades of orange, red, blue, black, and white. The top is a form-fitting choli that exposes the midriff, and the sleeves have cutout or lattice details with tassel accents. Her look is accessorised with heavy, oxidised silver jewellery, including large jhumka-style earrings and a stack of bangles on both wrists, some of which also have tassels. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Pink Lehenga With Purple Blouse: Kritika Kamra is pictured wearing a vibrant festive Indian ensemble, specifically a lehenga choli. The outfit features a deep pink or fuchsia flared skirt (lehenga) with intricate gold embroidery and a matching, short-sleeved, deep-cut blouse (choli) with heavy gold and sequin embellishment. Pairing the lehenga with a cream- or beige-coloured dupatta, which has a thick magenta and gold border, she looks glamorous. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
