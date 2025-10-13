Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyle7 Stunning Lehenga Looks Of Kritika Kamra To Try This Festive Season

7 Stunning Lehenga Looks Of Kritika Kamra To Try This Festive Season

Kritika Kamra stuns in versatile lehengas, blending traditional and modern styles with effortless elegance and confidence this festive season.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Kritika Kamra stuns in versatile lehengas, blending traditional and modern styles with effortless elegance and confidence this festive season.

Kritika Kamra Inspired Lehenga Looks To Try

1/7
Champagne Lehenga With Mirror Embellishment: Kritika Kamra looks absolutely stunning in this festive fashion choice, which features a beautiful beige or champagne-coloured lehenga set richly adorned with mirror work and intricate embroidery across the voluminous skirt and fitted, sweetheart-neckline choli (blouse). She completes the look with a matching sheer dupatta draped over one shoulder and minimal yet striking gold jewellery, including a choker and bangles. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Champagne Lehenga With Mirror Embellishment: Kritika Kamra looks absolutely stunning in this festive fashion choice, which features a beautiful beige or champagne-coloured lehenga set richly adorned with mirror work and intricate embroidery across the voluminous skirt and fitted, sweetheart-neckline choli (blouse). She completes the look with a matching sheer dupatta draped over one shoulder and minimal yet striking gold jewellery, including a choker and bangles. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
2/7
Emerald Green Lehenga: Kritika Kamra embodies festive fashion in a stunning emerald green lehenga choli. The silk lehenga is richly embroidered with floral motifs in shades of pink and gold, complementing the deep V-neck choli. She completes the ensemble with a vibrant pink dupatta draped over one shoulder, creating a beautiful contrast that is perfect for traditional celebrations. Her look is accessorised with gold jewellery, adding a touch of classic elegance. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Emerald Green Lehenga: Kritika Kamra embodies festive fashion in a stunning emerald green lehenga choli. The silk lehenga is richly embroidered with floral motifs in shades of pink and gold, complementing the deep V-neck choli. She completes the ensemble with a vibrant pink dupatta draped over one shoulder, creating a beautiful contrast that is perfect for traditional celebrations. Her look is accessorised with gold jewellery, adding a touch of classic elegance. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
3/7
Golden Lehenga With Mirror Work: Kritika Kamra presents a vibrant and intricate festive fashion look in a richly embellished lehenga ensemble. The outfit features a colourful, deep-cut, sleeveless choli (blouse) with heavy sequin and embroidery work in shades of pink, yellow, and gold, paired with a patterned, earthy-toned lehenga skirt that incorporates varied patchwork, mirror work, and embroidery in multiple hues, including browns, yellows, and pinks. A sheer, heavily bordered dupatta is draped over one shoulder, complementing the rest of the outfit with its sparkling embellishments. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Golden Lehenga With Mirror Work: Kritika Kamra presents a vibrant and intricate festive fashion look in a richly embellished lehenga ensemble. The outfit features a colourful, deep-cut, sleeveless choli (blouse) with heavy sequin and embroidery work in shades of pink, yellow, and gold, paired with a patterned, earthy-toned lehenga skirt that incorporates varied patchwork, mirror work, and embroidery in multiple hues, including browns, yellows, and pinks. A sheer, heavily bordered dupatta is draped over one shoulder, complementing the rest of the outfit with its sparkling embellishments. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
4/7
Pastel Blue Lehenga With Thread Work: Kritika Kamra embodies ethereal elegance in a soft pastel blue lehenga choli, perfect for a subtle yet shimmering festive look. The ensemble features a lightly hued skirt and a deep-neck, barely-there choli, both heavily adorned with intricate white embroidery, floral motifs, and scattered mirror work, catching the light beautifully. She completes the dreamy attire with a sheer dupatta draped over one arm and accessorises with dramatic silver or diamond chandelier earrings. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Pastel Blue Lehenga With Thread Work: Kritika Kamra embodies ethereal elegance in a soft pastel blue lehenga choli, perfect for a subtle yet shimmering festive look. The ensemble features a lightly hued skirt and a deep-neck, barely-there choli, both heavily adorned with intricate white embroidery, floral motifs, and scattered mirror work, catching the light beautifully. She completes the dreamy attire with a sheer dupatta draped over one arm and accessorises with dramatic silver or diamond chandelier earrings. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
5/7
White Lehenga With Rose Motifs: Kritika Kamra showcases her vibrant festive fashion look. She wears a striking lehenga ensemble featuring a plunging V-neck choli embroidered with bold, colourful floral motifs, paired with a white skirt that combines a pleated lower panel with a sheer, intricately embroidered overlay adorned with matching floral designs; this look is completed with a delicate choker necklace and a sheer embroidered shawl. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
White Lehenga With Rose Motifs: Kritika Kamra showcases her vibrant festive fashion look. She wears a striking lehenga ensemble featuring a plunging V-neck choli embroidered with bold, colourful floral motifs, paired with a white skirt that combines a pleated lower panel with a sheer, intricately embroidered overlay adorned with matching floral designs; this look is completed with a delicate choker necklace and a sheer embroidered shawl. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
6/7
Gipsy Lehenga: Kritika Kamra is seen wearing a vibrant, contemporary take on the traditional Indian lehenga choli. The outfit features a high-neck, full-sleeved crop top and a floor-length A-line skirt or lehenga. Both pieces are adorned with a striking, multi-colour, abstract, or possibly Ikat-inspired ethnic print in shades of orange, red, blue, black, and white. The top is a form-fitting choli that exposes the midriff, and the sleeves have cutout or lattice details with tassel accents. Her look is accessorised with heavy, oxidised silver jewellery, including large jhumka-style earrings and a stack of bangles on both wrists, some of which also have tassels. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Gipsy Lehenga: Kritika Kamra is seen wearing a vibrant, contemporary take on the traditional Indian lehenga choli. The outfit features a high-neck, full-sleeved crop top and a floor-length A-line skirt or lehenga. Both pieces are adorned with a striking, multi-colour, abstract, or possibly Ikat-inspired ethnic print in shades of orange, red, blue, black, and white. The top is a form-fitting choli that exposes the midriff, and the sleeves have cutout or lattice details with tassel accents. Her look is accessorised with heavy, oxidised silver jewellery, including large jhumka-style earrings and a stack of bangles on both wrists, some of which also have tassels. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
7/7
Pink Lehenga With Purple Blouse: Kritika Kamra is pictured wearing a vibrant festive Indian ensemble, specifically a lehenga choli. The outfit features a deep pink or fuchsia flared skirt (lehenga) with intricate gold embroidery and a matching, short-sleeved, deep-cut blouse (choli) with heavy gold and sequin embellishment. Pairing the lehenga with a cream- or beige-coloured dupatta, which has a thick magenta and gold border, she looks glamorous. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Pink Lehenga With Purple Blouse: Kritika Kamra is pictured wearing a vibrant festive Indian ensemble, specifically a lehenga choli. The outfit features a deep pink or fuchsia flared skirt (lehenga) with intricate gold embroidery and a matching, short-sleeved, deep-cut blouse (choli) with heavy gold and sequin embellishment. Pairing the lehenga with a cream- or beige-coloured dupatta, which has a thick magenta and gold border, she looks glamorous. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Actress Inspired Looks Ethnic Looks For Festive Season Kritika Kamra Inspired Lehenga Looks

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
India
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
World
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
World
WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire
WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Embed widget