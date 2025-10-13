7 Stunning Lehenga Looks Of Kritika Kamra To Try This Festive Season

Gipsy Lehenga: Kritika Kamra is seen wearing a vibrant, contemporary take on the traditional Indian lehenga choli. The outfit features a high-neck, full-sleeved crop top and a floor-length A-line skirt or lehenga. Both pieces are adorned with a striking, multi-colour, abstract, or possibly Ikat-inspired ethnic print in shades of orange, red, blue, black, and white. The top is a form-fitting choli that exposes the midriff, and the sleeves have cutout or lattice details with tassel accents. Her look is accessorised with heavy, oxidised silver jewellery, including large jhumka-style earrings and a stack of bangles on both wrists, some of which also have tassels. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)