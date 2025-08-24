Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentVarun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Wraps Shoot, BTS Pics Out

Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Wraps Shoot, BTS Pics Out

Director Shashank Khaitan shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of his much-awaited rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Director Shashank Khaitan shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of his much-awaited rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The film features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, already creating buzz among fans.

Khaitan revealed in his Instagram note that he was battling severe health issues, including Chikungunya and sciatica, during the shoot.
Despite doctors recommending three months of bed rest, he chose to continue shooting to avoid losing crucial locations.
He described his struggles with intense pain, rashes, and inflammation but credited perseverance for making the film possible.
On wrap-up day, the cast posed in Ghibli T-shirts, representing their characters, marking the official completion of the film.
Varun Dhawan also shared BTS photos with Janhvi and producer Karan Johar, announcing the October 2 release date.
This rom-com marks Varun’s third collaboration with Khaitan after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).
Alongside Varun and Janhvi, the cast includes Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul in key roles.
Producer Karan Johar strategically chose October 2, which coincides with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, for maximum box-office potential.
The film, however, will clash at the box office with Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. (All Images: Instagram/shashankkhaitan)
Published at : 24 Aug 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Embed widget