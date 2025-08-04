Explorer
Sobhita Dhulipala Sets The Internet Ablaze With Latest PICS; Take A Look
Sobhita Dhulipala is once again making headlines — this time for her sizzling new photos that have taken social media by storm.
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Latest Plunging Neckline Look Is Breaking the Internet
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Published at : 04 Aug 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :Sobhita Dhulipala
Entertainment
7 Photos
Friendship Day Special: 7 Most Iconic Bollywood Besties And Their Unbreakable Bonds
Entertainment
8 Photos
Kusha Kapila’s Bold Strapless Look In Black Gown Breaks The Internet, See Pics
Entertainment
8 Photos
Veer Pahariya Giving Major Green Flag Energy On Dinner Date With Tara Sutaria, See Pics
Entertainment
12 Photos
Mrunal Thakur’s Western Looks Are Bold, Blingy & Effortlessly Chic. See Pics
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’
India
‘Anti-National’: Mamata Alleges Delhi Police Called Bengali ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
India
Sports Bill, Manipur Prez Rule On Parl Agenda Amid Gridlock; BJP To Corner TMC On Bengali-Harassment Claims
India
‘Committed To Discipline’: Army Reacts To Officer Assaulting SpiceJet Staff At Srinagar Airport, Awaits Probe
Advertisement