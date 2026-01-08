Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vaishno Devi Medical College Row: Did CM Omar Slam Jammu? People Ask Why Blame A City

Officials have said that existing MBBS students will be transferred to other recognised medical colleges, with their admissions protected under supernumerary seats.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 08:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The National Medical Commission’s decision to revoke recognition of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College in Jammu has sparked a sharp political and social backlash in Jammu and Kashmir. The regulator cited serious violations of minimum standards under the 2023 regulations, cancelling approval for the MBBS course and withdrawing permission for 50 seats for the 2025-26 academic session. While authorities have assured that current students will be relocated to recognised colleges without loss of seats, the decision has triggered protests, celebrations by some groups and strong criticism from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Impact On Students

Officials have said that existing MBBS students will be transferred to other recognised medical colleges, with their admissions protected under supernumerary seats. Students will be adjusted within Jammu and Kashmir, with assurances that placements will be made in institutions closest to their homes to minimise disruption.

Omar Abdullah Flags ‘Injustice’

Reacting to the move, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticised the closure of what he described as a fully functional medical college. He said that while students who cleared the NEET examination would be accommodated elsewhere, the larger issue was the injustice caused to their academic future.

Omar said that across the world people struggle to secure medical colleges, but in Jammu protests were held demanding the closure of one. He alleged that the decision had played with the future of students in the region, noting that 40 out of 50 seats this year had gone to Kashmiri students, with numbers expected to rise significantly in future batches. He also instructed the health minister to intervene to ensure students are relocated to colleges nearest to their homes.

Protests, Celebrations And Allegations Of Bias

The controversy deepened after members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha and the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal were seen celebrating in Jammu following the withdrawal of recognition. The move followed protests by Hindu nationalist groups after Muslim students were admitted to the college.

Online reactions accused the BJP-led government of targeting Muslim students, alleging that 42 out of 50 seats had been secured by Muslim candidates through merit-based NEET admissions. These allegations described the closure as discriminatory and politically motivated.



About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 08:08 PM (IST)
