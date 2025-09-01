Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentShilpa Shetty Channels Zeenat Aman’s Iconic Haré Rama Haré Krishna Look; PICS

Shilpa Shetty Channels Zeenat Aman’s Iconic Haré Rama Haré Krishna Look; PICS

Actress Shilpa Shetty paid a stylish tribute to veteran star Zeenat Aman by recreating her unforgettable look from Dev Anand's classic film Haré Rama Haré Krishna (1971).

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 07:49 PM (IST)
Actress Shilpa Shetty paid a stylish tribute to veteran star Zeenat Aman by recreating her unforgettable look from Dev Anand's classic film Haré Rama Haré Krishna (1971).

Actress Shilpa Shetty paid a stylish tribute to veteran star Zeenat Aman.

Actress Shilpa Shetty paid a stylish tribute to veteran star Zeenat Aman by recreating her unforgettable look from Dev Anand’s classic film Haré Rama Haré Krishna (1971), which also featured Mumtaz.
Actress Shilpa Shetty paid a stylish tribute to veteran star Zeenat Aman by recreating her unforgettable look from Dev Anand’s classic film Haré Rama Haré Krishna (1971), which also featured Mumtaz.
Shilpa was seen striking poses in a yellow printed co-ord set, sporting open hair, funky sunglasses, and a rudraksh mala around her neck while holding another in her hand.
Shilpa was seen striking poses in a yellow printed co-ord set, sporting open hair, funky sunglasses, and a rudraksh mala around her neck while holding another in her hand.
She also accessorized with a small marigold garland tied around her wrist. This retro-chic avatar instantly evoked memories of Aman’s portrayal of a free-spirited hippie in the film.
She also accessorized with a small marigold garland tied around her wrist. This retro-chic avatar instantly evoked memories of Aman’s portrayal of a free-spirited hippie in the film.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shilpa wrote: “Paying homage to the epitome of grace, glam and timeless fashion, Zeenat Aman ji @thezeenataman thank you for inspiring us with your style and words even today.”
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shilpa wrote: “Paying homage to the epitome of grace, glam and timeless fashion, Zeenat Aman ji @thezeenataman thank you for inspiring us with your style and words even today.”
Directed by Dev Anand, the cult film explored the decadence of the hippie culture, with Aman’s character becoming an emblematic representation of the era. It is believed that Dev Anand conceived the idea for the film during a visit to Kathmandu.
Directed by Dev Anand, the cult film explored the decadence of the hippie culture, with Aman’s character becoming an emblematic representation of the era. It is believed that Dev Anand conceived the idea for the film during a visit to Kathmandu.
Earlier in the day, Shilpa also dished out some fitness inspiration by sharing a video of her high-intensity workout session.
Earlier in the day, Shilpa also dished out some fitness inspiration by sharing a video of her high-intensity workout session.
Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in the Kannada action entertainer KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. She plays Satyavati in the much-anticipated film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.
Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in the Kannada action entertainer KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. She plays Satyavati in the much-anticipated film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.
Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, KD: The Devil is slated for a theatrical release on September 4. (All Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram.)
Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, KD: The Devil is slated for a theatrical release on September 4. (All Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram.)
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
Shilpa Shetty Zeenat Aman Haré Rama Haré Krishna
