Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram's Festive Photoshoot Is Pure Elegance, See Pics

Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram’s Festive Photoshoot Is Pure Elegance, See Pics

Actor Randeep Hooda and wife Lin Laishram recently shared a stunning festive photoshoot that set major style goals.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Actor Randeep Hooda and wife Lin Laishram recently shared a stunning festive photoshoot that set major style goals.

The couple posted the pictures together on Instagram on Tuesday.

1/8
Randeep wore a simple yet graceful kurta-pajama, while Lin donned a regal maroon saree with golden stripes, sindoor, and gajra.
Randeep wore a simple yet graceful kurta-pajama, while Lin donned a regal maroon saree with golden stripes, sindoor, and gajra.
2/8
The setting featured rustic wooden windows and lush greenery, with natural light enhancing the traditional aesthetic.
The setting featured rustic wooden windows and lush greenery, with natural light enhancing the traditional aesthetic.
3/8
The couple captioned the post: “Tradition, togetherness, and timeless love.”
The couple captioned the post: "Tradition, togetherness, and timeless love."
4/8
The photos reflect a perfect blend of simplicity, elegance, and Indian cultural artistry.
The photos reflect a perfect blend of simplicity, elegance, and Indian cultural artistry.
5/8
Randeep met Lin through Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley, and they began living together during the lockdown.
Randeep met Lin through Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group Motley, and they began living together during the lockdown.
6/8
They made their relationship Instagram official in 2022 and got married on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.
They made their relationship Instagram official in 2022 and got married on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.
7/8
Earlier, on Randeep’s 49th birthday, Lin shared a romantic video montage of their getaways, calling him her “forever Netflix & Chill partner.”
Earlier, on Randeep's 49th birthday, Lin shared a romantic video montage of their getaways, calling him her "forever Netflix & Chill partner."
8/8
Randeep, last seen in the action film ‘Jaat’ with Sunny Deol, will next appear in the war drama ‘Operation Khukri.’ (All Images: Instagram/randeephooda)
Randeep, last seen in the action film 'Jaat' with Sunny Deol, will next appear in the war drama 'Operation Khukri.' (All Images: Instagram/randeephooda)
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Randeep Hooda
Photo Gallery

