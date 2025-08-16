Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Green At Jonas Family's 40th Anniversary Celebration, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra had multiple reasons to celebrate on August 15 — Independence Day and her in-laws’ wedding anniversary.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 09:03 AM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra had multiple reasons to celebrate on August 15 — Independence Day and her in-laws’ wedding anniversary.

Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas, her parents-in-law, marked 40 years of marriage.

Wishing them, Priyanka wrote: "What a special day for so many reasons..@papakjonas @mamadjonas you both are such a wonderful example of love, honour and true partnership. Happy 40 years together...we love you so much."
She also shared photos from the celebration, where she stunned in a chic green silk gown.
On the same day, her maternal uncle and aunt, Vimla and Vimal Akhouri, celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary.
Priyanka penned a heartfelt note for them:
Adding to the celebrations, she wished brother-in-law Joe Jonas on his birthday, calling him “the best of the best.”
The actress also shared a patriotic message:
On the work front, Priyanka will star alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project SSMB29.
Rajamouli explained that the first reveal of GlobeTrotter will come in November 2025, noting that the film’s vast scope cannot be conveyed through “mere pictures or press conferences.” (All Images: Instagram/priyankachopra)
Published at : 16 Aug 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
