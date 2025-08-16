Explorer
Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Green At Jonas Family’s 40th Anniversary Celebration, See Pics
Priyanka Chopra had multiple reasons to celebrate on August 15 — Independence Day and her in-laws’ wedding anniversary.
Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas, her parents-in-law, marked 40 years of marriage.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 16 Aug 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Tags :Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment
8 Photos
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates In-Laws’ 40th Anniversary & Joe Jonas’ Birthday With Family Love
Entertainment
8 Photos
K3G’s Young Poo Malvika Raaj Glows In Maternity Shoot With Husband Pranav Bagga, See Pics
Entertainment
7 Photos
Khushi Kapoor’s Cream Gown Look Proves Less Is More In High Fashion; See PICS
Entertainment
7 Photos
Vijay Deverakonda: The Eternal Lover Boy; 5 Films That Prove His Romantic Reign
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Ceasefire
India
President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary: WATCH
World
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
India
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
Advertisement
Entertainment
8 Photos
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates In-Laws’ 40th Anniversary & Joe Jonas’ Birthday With Family Love
Entertainment
8 Photos
K3G’s Young Poo Malvika Raaj Glows In Maternity Shoot With Husband Pranav Bagga, See Pics
ABP Live
Opinion