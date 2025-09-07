Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pooja Hegde To Triptii Dimri: B-Town Divas Redefining The Boss Lady Aesthetic

Pooja Hegde To Triptii Dimri: B-Town Divas Redefining The Boss Lady Aesthetic

Our Bollywood fashionistas have mastered the art of blending sophistication with boldness, serving up looks that exude confidence with a stylish twist.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 03:54 PM (IST)
While traditional and western ensembles dominate most wardrobes, there’s a special corner reserved for those powerful, statement-making outfits that scream boss-lady energy.
From structured suits to edgy twists, these Bollywood stunners prove that power dressing isn’t just about clothes—it’s about owning your presence, your way.
Alia Bhatt: Alia amps up the power factor by pairing a sharp tailored coat—worn sans shirt—with straight black pants. A chunky chain necklace, statement earrings, soft beach waves, and smudged makeup create an effortlessly commanding vibe.
Pooja Hegde: Pooja blends boss vibes with a relaxed edge, sporting mini shorts, a crisp white shirt, a loose satin tie, and a cropped coat. Chunky aviators, boots, and a sleek bun with soft tendrils frame her face perfectly, letting the outfit steal the show.
Sharvari: Sharvari keeps it sharp in flared trousers, a white shirt, and a structured coat with pointed shoulders and elbow-length sleeves. A mini handbag, pointed stilettos, and a chic half-bun polish off this boss-lady ensemble.
Triptii Dimri: Triptii gives the classic suit a trendy twist with a modest V-neck tank top layered under a striped coat, teamed with knee-length bottoms. Strappy heels, loose waves, and a sleek matte makeup finish tie together her bold yet minimalistic aesthetic.
Deepika Padukone: Deepika, celebrated for her fearless fashion choices, takes power dressing to the next level in a loose-fit tailored suit paired with pointed black stilettos embellished with silver motifs. A loose bun, bold red lips, and her signature poise make this look the epitome of boss-lady glam. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 07 Sep 2025 03:54 PM (IST)
Embed widget