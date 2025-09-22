Explorer
Jannat Zubair Serves Soft-Glam Goals In Brown Gown, See Pics
Jannat Zubair continues to impress with her impeccable style. Known for slaying both boss-lady looks and stunning gowns, the actress never fails to make a statement.
In her recent photo dump, Jannat wore a floor-length gown in a deep chocolate-brown hue.
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
