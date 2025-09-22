Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jannat Zubair Serves Soft-Glam Goals In Brown Gown, See Pics

Jannat Zubair Serves Soft-Glam Goals In Brown Gown, See Pics

Jannat Zubair continues to impress with her impeccable style. Known for slaying both boss-lady looks and stunning gowns, the actress never fails to make a statement.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Jannat Zubair continues to impress with her impeccable style. Known for slaying both boss-lady looks and stunning gowns, the actress never fails to make a statement.

In her recent photo dump, Jannat wore a floor-length gown in a deep chocolate-brown hue.

The halter neck added sophistication to the glamorous gown, while the full-sleeve design contributed a touch of drama to the overall look.
The halter neck added sophistication to the glamorous gown, while the full-sleeve design contributed a touch of drama to the overall look.
She complemented the outfit with golden accessories, including chunky rings and a statement ear accessory, enhancing the gown’s luxurious feel.
She complemented the outfit with golden accessories, including chunky rings and a statement ear accessory, enhancing the gown’s luxurious feel.
Jannat embraced a soft-glam makeup look with a dewy base, a hint of pink blush, natural eyeshadow, perfectly groomed brows, and nude lipstick that highlighted her natural beauty.
Jannat embraced a soft-glam makeup look with a dewy base, a hint of pink blush, natural eyeshadow, perfectly groomed brows, and nude lipstick that highlighted her natural beauty.
Her hair was styled sleek and straight, parted in the middle and tucked neatly behind her ears, adding to the polished, refined vibe of the ensemble.
Her hair was styled sleek and straight, parted in the middle and tucked neatly behind her ears, adding to the polished, refined vibe of the ensemble.
The actress shared the look on Instagram, drawing praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts who admired her chic and elegant appearance.
The actress shared the look on Instagram, drawing praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts who admired her chic and elegant appearance.
Jannat has sparked dating rumours with YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Recent romantic pictures of the duo, including a red-saree look, set social media abuzz.
Jannat has sparked dating rumours with YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Recent romantic pictures of the duo, including a red-saree look, set social media abuzz.
Jannat has a decade-long career in acting, featuring in popular TV shows like Matti Ki Banno, Best of Luck Nikki, Fear Files, and Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.
Jannat has a decade-long career in acting, featuring in popular TV shows like Matti Ki Banno, Best of Luck Nikki, Fear Files, and Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.
She has also participated in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Laughter Chefs, and The Traitors India, where she finished 8th. (All Images: Instagram/jannatzubair29)
She has also participated in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Laughter Chefs, and The Traitors India, where she finished 8th. (All Images: Instagram/jannatzubair29)
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
