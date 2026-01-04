'Unilateral Act Of War': Mamdani Opposes US Action In Venezuela

Zohran Mamdani said he personally spoke to Donald Trump to oppose the U.S. military’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, calling the action a “unilateral act of war” against a sovereign nation.

Addressing reporters at a press conference, the newly sworn-in mayor said he contacted President Trump “directly” to convey his opposition. “I registered my opposition. I made it clear and we left it at that,” Mamdani said, declining to disclose Trump’s response.

The dramatic international development comes just two days after Mamdani took office as mayor of New York City. On Saturday morning, he was briefed by senior officials from his administration, including his chief of staff and the police commissioner, on the US military operation, the arrest of Maduro and Flores, and their expected transfer to federal custody in New York.

Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York, according to U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi, who confirmed the charges in a post on X.

'Will Have Direct Consequences For New Yorkers'

In a statement, Mamdani warned that what he described as the “blatant pursuit of regime change” would have direct consequences for New Yorkers, particularly the city’s large Venezuelan community.

“Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,” Mamdani said. “This doesn’t just affect people abroad, it impacts tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My priority is their safety, and the safety of every New Yorker.”

The mayor said his administration will continue to closely monitor the situation and issue guidance as needed.