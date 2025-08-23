Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Janhvi Kapoor's Breezy Maxi Dress Is Pure Summer Vibes; See PICS

Janhvi Kapoor’s Breezy Maxi Dress Is Pure Summer Vibes; See PICS

Janhvi Kapoor has once again proved why she’s considered one of Bollywood’s most stylish young divas.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor has once again proved why she’s considered one of Bollywood’s most stylish young divas.

Janhvi Kapoor has once again proved why she’s considered one of Bollywood’s most stylish young divas.

1/8
Janhvi Kapoor has once again proved why she’s considered one of Bollywood’s most stylish young divas.
Janhvi Kapoor has once again proved why she’s considered one of Bollywood’s most stylish young divas.
2/8
Recently, she was spotted serving sunshine vibes in a floral printed maxi dress, and the look was nothing short of breathtaking.
Recently, she was spotted serving sunshine vibes in a floral printed maxi dress, and the look was nothing short of breathtaking.
3/8
The flowy silhouette of the dress instantly added an effortless charm, while the soft floral patterns brought a fresh, summery feel to her overall appearance. The pastel tones of the outfit complimented her glowing skin, making her look radiant and ethereal.
The flowy silhouette of the dress instantly added an effortless charm, while the soft floral patterns brought a fresh, summery feel to her overall appearance. The pastel tones of the outfit complimented her glowing skin, making her look radiant and ethereal.
4/8
With its breezy cut and feminine details, the maxi dress struck the perfect balance between casual elegance and youthful glam.
With its breezy cut and feminine details, the maxi dress struck the perfect balance between casual elegance and youthful glam.
5/8
Janhvi kept her styling minimal, letting the outfit take center stage. Her hair was left in soft waves, cascading naturally over her shoulders, enhancing the easy-going, sun-kissed aesthetic.
Janhvi kept her styling minimal, letting the outfit take center stage. Her hair was left in soft waves, cascading naturally over her shoulders, enhancing the easy-going, sun-kissed aesthetic.
6/8
Makeup-wise, she opted for a dewy base with a hint of blush, glossy lips, and well-defined eyes—elevating her natural beauty without overpowering her look.
Makeup-wise, she opted for a dewy base with a hint of blush, glossy lips, and well-defined eyes—elevating her natural beauty without overpowering her look.
7/8
What truly stands out about Janhvi’s fashion sense is her ability to seamlessly blend comfort with chic aesthetics. Whether she’s walking the red carpet in a glitzy couture gown or stepping out in breezy floral dresses, she manages to bring her signature charm to every ensemble.
What truly stands out about Janhvi’s fashion sense is her ability to seamlessly blend comfort with chic aesthetics. Whether she’s walking the red carpet in a glitzy couture gown or stepping out in breezy floral dresses, she manages to bring her signature charm to every ensemble.
8/8
Her wardrobe reflects a mix of classic femininity and modern trends, with a touch of bold experimentation when needed. This floral maxi dress look is yet another example of how Janhvi channels her style with ease, proving that sometimes, less really is more. (All Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Her wardrobe reflects a mix of classic femininity and modern trends, with a touch of bold experimentation when needed. This floral maxi dress look is yet another example of how Janhvi channels her style with ease, proving that sometimes, less really is more. (All Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 23 Aug 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor
