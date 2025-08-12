Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Janhvi Kapoor Is Real Life 'Param Sundari' In Golden Saree; See PICS

Janhvi Kapoor Is Real Life 'Param Sundari' In Golden Saree; See PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is no stranger to turning heads with her style, but her latest promotional look for Param Sundari feels like it’s straight out of a fairytale.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor is no stranger to turning heads with her style, but her latest promotional look for Param Sundari feels like it's straight out of a fairytale.

Janhvi Kapoor Serves Pure Royal Vibes in Gold Tissue Saree

1/7
Janhvi Kapoor Serves Pure Royal Vibes in Gold Tissue Saree
Janhvi Kapoor is no stranger to turning heads with her style, but her latest promotional look for Param Sundari feels like it’s straight out of a fairytale.
2/7
Embracing a traditional South Indian avatar, the actress draped herself in a stunning gold tissue saree that exuded opulence and timeless elegance.
Embracing a traditional South Indian avatar, the actress draped herself in a stunning gold tissue saree that exuded opulence and timeless elegance.
3/7
The saree featured a lustrous sheen, catching the light beautifully with every move. Its minimal zari detailing allowed the fabric's rich texture to shine, while the broad gold borders added a regal touch.
The saree featured a lustrous sheen, catching the light beautifully with every move. Its minimal zari detailing allowed the fabric’s rich texture to shine, while the broad gold borders added a regal touch.
4/7
The ensemble was perfectly paired with a matching blouse featuring intricate gold work, maintaining a balance between tradition and youthful modernity.
The ensemble was perfectly paired with a matching blouse featuring intricate gold work, maintaining a balance between tradition and youthful modernity.
5/7
To complement her attire, Janhvi adorned herself with statement South Indian temple jewellery. The jewellery's antique gold finish harmonised seamlessly with the warm tones of her saree, enhancing the royal vibe of her look.
To complement her attire, Janhvi adorned herself with statement South Indian temple jewellery. The jewellery’s antique gold finish harmonised seamlessly with the warm tones of her saree, enhancing the royal vibe of her look.
6/7
Her makeup was kept soft yet glamorous — a flawless dewy base, warm-toned eyeshadow with a hint of shimmer, kohl-lined eyes, and fluttery lashes. A muted nude lipstick tied the look together, ensuring the focus remained on her radiant glow.
Her makeup was kept soft yet glamorous — a flawless dewy base, warm-toned eyeshadow with a hint of shimmer, kohl-lined eyes, and fluttery lashes. A muted nude lipstick tied the look together, ensuring the focus remained on her radiant glow.
7/7
Her hair, parted neatly at the centre and styled in a traditional low bun adorned with fresh jasmine flowers, was the perfect finishing touch, adding a fragrant and authentic South Indian feel. (All Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Her hair, parted neatly at the centre and styled in a traditional low bun adorned with fresh jasmine flowers, was the perfect finishing touch, adding a fragrant and authentic South Indian feel. (All Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 12 Aug 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Param Sundari

Photo Gallery

