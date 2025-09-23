Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Janhvi Kapoor Channels Sridevi In Heirloom Pashmina Saree At Homebound Premiere; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor Channels Sridevi In Heirloom Pashmina Saree At Homebound Premiere; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal in the royal blue saree at the special screening of Homebound. The same saree was originally worn by Sridevi at Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in 2017.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 07:51 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal in the royal blue saree at the special screening of Homebound. The same saree was originally worn by Sridevi at Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in 2017.

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Archival Royal Blue Saree, Honouring Sridevi’s Timeless Style

1/10
Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal in the royal blue saree at the special screening of Homebound. The same saree was originally worn by Sridevi at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in 2017.
Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal in the royal blue saree at the special screening of Homebound. The same saree was originally worn by Sridevi at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in 2017.
2/10
By choosing to wear the saree as a tribute to her mother, Janhvi Kapoor not only honoured Sridevi’s legacy but also celebrated centuries of Kashmiri artistry, with its intricate gold tilla work and chinar motifs.
By choosing to wear the saree as a tribute to her mother, Janhvi Kapoor not only honoured Sridevi’s legacy but also celebrated centuries of Kashmiri artistry, with its intricate gold tilla work and chinar motifs.
3/10
Reflecting her mother’s timeless grace, the Dhadak actress paired the saree with heavy gold jewellery and styled her hair in a sleek bun.
Reflecting her mother’s timeless grace, the Dhadak actress paired the saree with heavy gold jewellery and styled her hair in a sleek bun.
4/10
Styled by Meagan Concessio, the look retained the saree’s regal charm. A black velvet blouse highlighted the gilded border, while the drape showcased its elaborate embroidery beautifully.
Styled by Meagan Concessio, the look retained the saree’s regal charm. A black velvet blouse highlighted the gilded border, while the drape showcased its elaborate embroidery beautifully.
5/10
The jewellery leaned into tradition with a ruby-and-moti Kundan choker, heavy jhumkas, and antique bangles. A simple black thread on her wrist offered a subtle contrast to the grandeur.
The jewellery leaned into tradition with a ruby-and-moti Kundan choker, heavy jhumkas, and antique bangles. A simple black thread on her wrist offered a subtle contrast to the grandeur.
6/10
Her hair was centre-parted and tied into a neat bun, accentuated by a red bindi. Makeup stayed luminous—bronzed skin, sculpted cheeks, soft kohl-rimmed eyes, fluttery lashes, and glossy pink lips.
Her hair was centre-parted and tied into a neat bun, accentuated by a red bindi. Makeup stayed luminous—bronzed skin, sculpted cheeks, soft kohl-rimmed eyes, fluttery lashes, and glossy pink lips.
7/10
Even her nails added a delicate pop of colour with pastel orange and blue tones.
Even her nails added a delicate pop of colour with pastel orange and blue tones.
8/10
The archival saree, though styled anew, carried its original sentiment intact. For Janhvi Kapoor, it was more than a red-carpet appearance—it was a deeply personal homage to her mother, blending fashion, heritage, and emotion seamlessly.
The archival saree, though styled anew, carried its original sentiment intact. For Janhvi Kapoor, it was more than a red-carpet appearance—it was a deeply personal homage to her mother, blending fashion, heritage, and emotion seamlessly.
9/10
In Janhvi’s choice, the saree becomes more than just an outfit… it embodies sustainable fashion and stands as a living legacy of love, style, and heritage passed from mother to daughter.
In Janhvi’s choice, the saree becomes more than just an outfit… it embodies sustainable fashion and stands as a living legacy of love, style, and heritage passed from mother to daughter.
10/10
Janhvi attended the event alongside her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s family. The film is set to release in theatres on September 26. (All Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Janhvi attended the event alongside her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s family. The film is set to release in theatres on September 26. (All Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 07:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jahnvi Kapoor Sridevi Homebound

Photo Gallery

View More
Trending News

Embed widget