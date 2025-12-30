Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldMass Protests Erupt In Tehran As Iran Faces Economic Crisis & Currency Collapse

Mass Protests Erupt In Tehran As Iran Faces Economic Crisis & Currency Collapse

Authorities have attempted to manage the unrest by imposing temporary shutdowns in Tehran and other provinces, many remain sceptical about any genuine reforms.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 10:34 PM (IST)
Iran is witnessing its largest demonstrations in years, with people taking to the streets in Tehran and other cities to protest the nation’s worsening economic conditions. Protests erupted over the weekend, escalating on Monday after the Iranian rial hit a record low against the dollar. Inflation has surged, with the cost of living becoming unbearable for many. As the value of the rial plummets, ordinary Iranians are facing severe financial strain, leading to widespread unrest.

Economic Strain Triggers Protests

The protests initially began among shopkeepers and traders in Tehran, with many businesses near the Grand Bazaar closing in protest. Shopkeepers are voicing their frustrations over the rapidly declining value of the rial. The dramatic devaluation of rial has made it increasingly difficult for families to afford basic necessities, with inflation now at 42.2%. The sharp rise in food prices, which saw a 72% increase, has deepened the crisis. Medical expenses have also jumped by 50%, further squeezing household budgets.

Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, acknowledged the country's economic woes, urging the interior minister to meet with protest representatives and address their concerns. However, many believe the government has failed to provide meaningful solutions to the economic crisis. Iran's foreign relations, particularly the sanctions imposed by the US, have worsened the situation, and the government's attempts to manage the economy are increasingly seen as ineffective.

A Growing Sense Of Disillusionment

The protests, although rooted in economic hardship, have echoed the grievances of previous uprisings, such as the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests of 2022-2023. While these protests stemmed from the tragic death of Mahsa Jina Amini, the underlying issues of systemic corruption, mismanagement, and government repression remain unchanged. According to experts, as long as the Islamic Republic remains in power, the core problems facing ordinary Iranians are unlikely to be resolved.

While authorities have attempted to manage the unrest by imposing temporary shutdowns in Tehran and other provinces, many remain sceptical about any genuine reforms. The protests have intensified, and there is a growing belief that the government's economic mismanagement has pushed the nation to the brink.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 10:22 PM (IST)
