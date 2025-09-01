Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentGrace Meets Glam: Avneet Kaur Stuns In Festive Mauve Lehenga; See PICS

Grace Meets Glam: Avneet Kaur Stuns In Festive Mauve Lehenga; See PICS

Actress and digital star Avneet Kaur once again proved why she is considered a true style icon as she stepped out in a mauve lehenga for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 09:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Actress and digital star Avneet Kaur once again proved why she is considered a true style icon as she stepped out in a mauve lehenga for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Actress and digital star Avneet Kaur once again proved why she is considered a true style icon as she stepped out in a mauve lehenga for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

1/9
Actress and digital star Avneet Kaur once again proved why she is considered a true style icon as she stepped out in a mauve lehenga for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Actress and digital star Avneet Kaur once again proved why she is considered a true style icon as she stepped out in a mauve lehenga for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
2/9
Her choice of outfit beautifully blended tradition with youthful charm, making her look both graceful and ethereal.
Her choice of outfit beautifully blended tradition with youthful charm, making her look both graceful and ethereal.
3/9
The lehenga featured intricate embroidery with delicate sequin work, catching the light with every move.
The lehenga featured intricate embroidery with delicate sequin work, catching the light with every move.
4/9
The soft mauve hue gave the outfit a refreshing yet regal touch, standing out amidst the festive palette of reds, yellows, and greens that are typically associated with the festival.
The soft mauve hue gave the outfit a refreshing yet regal touch, standing out amidst the festive palette of reds, yellows, and greens that are typically associated with the festival.
5/9
She paired the lehenga with a matching blouse and a sheer dupatta, draped elegantly over her shoulders, lending an effortless sophistication to her look.
She paired the lehenga with a matching blouse and a sheer dupatta, draped elegantly over her shoulders, lending an effortless sophistication to her look.
6/9
Avneet kept her styling minimal yet impactful. Her hair was left open in soft waves, complementing the romantic vibe of the outfit.
Avneet kept her styling minimal yet impactful. Her hair was left open in soft waves, complementing the romantic vibe of the outfit.
7/9
Her dewy makeup, with flushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a nude-pink lip, struck the perfect balance between festive glam and natural beauty.
Her dewy makeup, with flushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a nude-pink lip, struck the perfect balance between festive glam and natural beauty.
8/9
Avneet’s fashion choices consistently showcase her versatility. She has a knack for switching effortlessly between traditional Indian wear and chic Western outfits.
Avneet’s fashion choices consistently showcase her versatility. She has a knack for switching effortlessly between traditional Indian wear and chic Western outfits.
9/9
In ethnic ensembles like this mauve lehenga, she channels a classic, graceful vibe, paying homage to tradition while adding her own youthful twist. (All Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram.)
In ethnic ensembles like this mauve lehenga, she channels a classic, graceful vibe, paying homage to tradition while adding her own youthful twist. (All Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram.)
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 09:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Avneet Kaur
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead
World
India ‘Offered To Cut Tariffs To Nothing, But…’: Trump Calls Trade ‘One Sided Disaster’ After Modi Meets Putin, Xi
India ‘Offered To Cut Tariffs To Nothing, But…’: Trump Calls Trade Ties ‘One Sided Disaster’
Election 2025
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna: WATCH
Election 2025
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul’s ‘H-Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget