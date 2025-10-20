Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentGolden Elegance: Alia Bhatt Rocks 30-Year-Old Ritu Kumar Saree At Diwali Bash

Golden Elegance: Alia Bhatt Rocks 30-Year-Old Ritu Kumar Saree At Diwali Bash

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Glows in 30-Year-Old Ritu Kumar Golden Saree at Kapoor Diwali Bash

Alia turned heads in a golden saree paired with a matching jacket, perfectly blending tradition with contemporary elegance.
On Sunday, October 19, Alia shared snapshots from the Diwali bash on Instagram, captioning them: “fam jam x diwali glam.”
One picture shows her posing alongside sisters-in-law Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, along with other family members such as Neetu Kapoor, Alekha Advani, and Anissa Malhotra.
Alia’s look was styled by Rhea Kapoor and features an archival creation from Ritu Kumar’s eponymous label.
The saree revives one of Ritu Kumar’s earliest designs, first crafted over 30 years ago. Rhea shared, “Remembering the Silk Road. The silver tikki on rose gold silk carries [Ritu Kumar's] signature. A piece of fashion history, preserved in thread.”
The rose gold silk saree features intricate silver tikki embroidery in floral patterns across the drape and pallu, exuding bold feminine energy. Alia styled it by pleating the pallu to showcase the embroidery prominently at the front.
The saree was paired with a sleeveless bustier-style blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline, broad shoulder straps, a cropped hem, and delicate silver embroidery. Completing the look was a matching embroidered jacket with full-length sleeves and an open front, elevating the festive elegance.
Alia accessorized the ensemble with a gold choker necklace, rings, a maang tika, and bracelets. Her makeup perfectly complemented the look: center-parted loose tresses, rose gold eyeshadow, feathered brows, a dewy base, blush-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and soft pink lips. (All Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram.)
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
