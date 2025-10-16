Genelia D’Souza Slays Traditional Style At Diwali Celebrations, See Pics

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentGenelia D’Souza Slays Traditional Style At Diwali Celebrations, See Pics

Genelia D’Souza was recently spotted maintaining her fitness routine amidst festive Diwali celebrations.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 07:18 PM (IST)
The actress looked focused in a blue athletic outfit during her intense early morning workout.

She shared a video on social media performing 30 kgs full squats, captioning it, "Diwali nights, kids early morning schedules, what to do, what to do, what to do."
Genelia’s fitness post follows her glamorous festive appearances on social media.
She recently wore a cream and red embroidered lehenga by Vikram Phadnis, paired with art silver jewelry, showcasing traditional elegance.
At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, she dazzled in a gold and bronze sari with an ethnic bun adorned with ghungroos.
Professionally, she was last seen in "Sitaare Zameen Par" opposite Aamir Khan, receiving mixed reviews for her performance.
Genelia made her Marathi film debut with "Ved," directed by her husband Ritesh Deshmukh, which became one of the highest-grossing Marathi films of the year.
Genelia and Ritesh’s love story began on the sets of their debut film "Tujhe Mere Kasam" (2003), and they married in 2012.
The couple are proud parents to two sons, Riyan and Rahyl, who are often seen charming the paparazzi with their adorable gestures. (All images: Instagram/geneliad)
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 07:18 PM (IST)
Genelia D Souza

Photo Gallery

