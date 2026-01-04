Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Several Feared Dead After Massive Explosion At Stone Quarry In Odisha's Dhenkanal

Several Feared Dead After Massive Explosion At Stone Quarry In Odisha's Dhenkanal

The exact number of workers trapped and the cause of the collapse remain unclear. Rescue operations are underway at the stone quarry in Dhenkanal.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 11:32 AM (IST)

Several people are feared dead after a massive explosion rocked a stone quarry in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Saturday evening. The incident occurred while workers were engaged in drilling and exploration at a quarry near Gopalpur village under Motanga police station limits.

The exact number of workers trapped and the cause of the collapse remain unclear. Rescue operations are underway, with local fire service teams, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), dog squads, and machinery deployed to the site, news agency PTI reported.

A fire officer, Nabaghana Mallik told news agency ANI: "Two to four people have been trapped beneath large stones. Machinery is being used to cut through these stones and evacuate those trapped inside. Two teams from the fire department have been deployed, and a dog squad is also assisting at the site. The incident occurred last night during blasting operations."

Dhenkanal Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil and Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar visited the site to supervise the efforts. A fire service officer said, “The rescue operation is in progress.” 

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences on X, saying, “I am deeply saddened to learn that workers lost their lives due to a rockfall following an explosion in a stone quarry in Dhenkanal. At this sorrowful time, I convey my deepest condolences to the family members, along with prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls. Let appropriate investigations be conducted into the circumstances under which this incident occurred and the state of the workers' safety measures, and let the government direct its attention toward immediately expediting rescue operations.”

Further details are awaited as authorities continue efforts to rescue those trapped and assess the full impact of the incident.

Published at : 04 Jan 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Dhenkanal Odisha
