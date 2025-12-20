Epstein Files Released by US Justice Department; Bill Clinton Named, But Trump Barely Mentioned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The US Justice Department on Friday released a massive batch of documents linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, opening a new chapter in a scandal that has long entangled powerful figures. While the disclosure runs into hundreds of thousands of pages, one detail has drawn immediate attention: the files repeatedly reference former President Bill Clinton but contain little material connected to President Donald Trump.

Officials have not confirmed the exact number of records released so far. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said earlier that “several hundred thousand” pages were made public on Friday, with hundreds of thousands more expected in the coming weeks.

What the Newly Released Documents Reveal

The newly disclosed material includes evidence collected from multiple law enforcement investigations into Epstein, along with photographs and supporting records. Among the images released are photos of Bill Clinton, including one showing him in a swimming pool with Ghislaine Maxwell and another person whose face has been obscured.

Another photograph released by the Justice Department shows Clinton with his arm around pop star Michael Jackson, while singer Diana Ross stands nearby. Epstein does not appear in that image.

The presence of these photographs has renewed scrutiny of Clinton’s past social interactions, even as his representatives insist that the former president severed ties with Epstein long before his crimes became public.

Trump Largely Absent From Latest Epstein Release

In contrast, the documents contain few, if any, photographs of President Donald Trump or records directly referring to him. This absence is notable given Trump’s well-documented social relationship with Epstein during the 1990s and early 2000s, before the two reportedly fell out prior to Epstein’s first conviction in 2008.

Trump’s name has appeared in earlier Epstein disclosures. In February, flight logs from Epstein’s private jet released by the Justice Department listed Trump among passengers. Despite that history, the latest batch adds little new material linking Trump to Epstein.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has said he was unaware of Epstein’s sex trafficking activities.

Why the Files Were Released Now

Friday’s release followed months of political pressure. Facing demands from Republicans in Congress, Trump signed legislation on November 19 requiring the Justice Department to release most Epstein-related files within 30 days. The law also mandated disclosure of records tied to the investigation into Epstein’s death in federal custody.

The legislation passed with overwhelming support, marking a rare bipartisan moment after months of resistance from the Trump administration and GOP leaders. Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, a death that authorities ruled a suicide.

White House Claims Transparency

The White House framed the document release as evidence of unprecedented openness.

In a statement issued Friday, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the disclosures show the Trump administration is “the most transparent in history.”

She cited the release of thousands of pages, cooperation with House Oversight Committee subpoenas, and Trump’s recent calls for further investigations into Epstein’s Democratic associates. Jackson also pointed to Democrats who had ties to Epstein, including Delegate Stacey Plaskett, who received text messages from Epstein that surfaced during a 2019 House hearing involving Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer.

Clinton Camp Pushes Back

A spokesperson for Bill Clinton rejected the suggestion that the document release implicates the former president.

“The Epstein investigation isn’t about Bill Clinton,” said Angel Urea in a statement. “They can release as many grainy, 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn’t about Bill Clinton.”

Urea drew a distinction between those who cut off contact with Epstein before his crimes became widely known and those who maintained relationships afterward, saying Clinton fell into the first category. Clinton has previously said he regretted socialising with Epstein and was unaware of any criminal conduct.

More Than 1,200 Victims Identified

The Justice Department disclosed that more than 1,200 people were ultimately identified as Epstein’s victims or their family members. That figure was included in a letter sent to Congress explaining how the department reviewed and prepared the files for release.

During the review, officials asked lawyers representing Epstein’s victims to submit names, whether previously identified or not. Many of those names remain redacted to protect privacy.

Redactions and Lawmaker Criticism

Despite the scale of the release, many documents were heavily redacted. Several files spanning more than 100 pages were entirely blacked out, and the Justice Department acknowledged it is still reviewing hundreds of thousands of additional pages.

Some lawmakers from both parties criticised the release as incomplete. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the documents made public represent only a fraction of the total evidence. Republican Representative Thomas Massie, a driving force behind the disclosure law, said the release failed to meet both “the spirit and the letter of the law.”

The legislation allows the Justice Department to withhold victim identities and materials that could compromise active investigations.

Political Fallout for Trump

The Epstein controversy has become a sensitive issue for Trump, particularly among his own supporters. Many Trump voters have accused his administration of shielding powerful figures and failing to fully disclose details surrounding Epstein’s death.

According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, only 44% of Republicans approve of Trump’s handling of the Epstein issue, compared with his broader approval rating of 82% within the party. The issue has emerged as a potential liability ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

A Scandal Still Unresolved

As additional Epstein files remain under review, the latest release has raised as many questions as it has answered. With heavily redacted pages, political finger-pointing, and public frustration growing, the case continues to cast a long shadow over Washington.

Whether future disclosures will bring greater clarity, or deepen the controversy, remains to be seen.