From Allu Arjun To Vijay Deverakonda: Rashmika Mandanna’s Most Beloved On-Screen Jodis

HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentFrom Allu Arjun To Vijay Deverakonda: Rashmika Mandanna’s Most Beloved On-Screen Jodis

From her soulful pairing with Allu Arjun in Pushpa to the heartfelt connection she creates with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika’s on-screen duos have always struck a chord and stayed unforgettable.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
In just a few years, Rashmika Mandanna has risen to become one of the most adored pan-India stars. While she has delivered back-to-back blockbusters with some of the biggest names in cinema, what fans cherish most is the sparkling chemistry she shares with her co-stars.
From her soulful pairing with Allu Arjun in Pushpa to the heartfelt connection she creates with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika’s on-screen duos have always struck a chord and stayed unforgettable.
Rashmika Mandanna & Thalapathy Vijay: Opposite Vijay in Varisu, Rashmika delivered a pairing full of energy and vibrance. From electrifying dance tracks to power-packed emotional beats, their chemistry lit up the screen and added to the film’s mass appeal.
Rashmika Mandanna & Vicky Kaushal: Rashmika’s portrayal of Maharani Yesubai opposite Vicky Kaushal’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Chhaava brought grandeur to the big screen. Their regal chemistry exuded grace, strength, and royalty—perfectly complementing the film’s historical canvas.
Rashmika Mandanna & Ranbir Kapoor: In Animal, Rashmika and Ranbir brought freshness and vulnerability to a high-octane drama. Their equation balanced tenderness with intensity, and their romance stood out as one of the film’s most memorable highlights.
Rashmika Mandanna & Dhanush: In Kuberaa, Rashmika’s Sameera shared an unusual yet impactful equation with Dhanush’s Deva. Their pairing stood out for its emotional honesty and raw storytelling, making the duo memorable and unique.
Rashmika Mandanna & Allu Arjun: The Pushpa franchise gave audiences one of the most iconic screen pairings in recent times. As Srivalli and Pushpa Raj, Rashmika and Allu Arjun’s chemistry felt raw, organic, and deeply emotional. Their love story, filled with tenderness and intensity, grew into a pop culture phenomenon.
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda: Perhaps one of her most celebrated pairings, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda became fan favourites with Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their chemistry has been praised for its natural ease and unfiltered spark, leaving audiences eager to see them share the screen again. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 30 Aug 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna
