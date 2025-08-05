Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhanashree Verma Posts From Dubai Days After Yuzvendra Chahal's Tell-All, See Pics

Dhanashree Verma Posts From Dubai Days After Yuzvendra Chahal’s Tell-All, See Pics

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma broke her silence indirectly after Yuzvendra Chahal's podcast revelation about their divorce.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Choreographer Dhanashree Verma broke her silence indirectly after Yuzvendra Chahal's podcast revelation about their divorce.

She posted photos from her Dubai trip, showcasing food, temple visits, and nostalgic moments.

1/9
Dhanashree wrote that growing up in Dubai gave her “core memories” and the city’s growth moved her.
Dhanashree wrote that growing up in Dubai gave her “core memories” and the city’s growth moved her.
2/9
She visited a newly built Hindu temple and reflected on her personal and cultural reconnection.
She visited a newly built Hindu temple and reflected on her personal and cultural reconnection.
3/9
Her post came shortly after Chahal opened up about facing blame and judgment post-divorce.
Her post came shortly after Chahal opened up about facing blame and judgment post-divorce.
4/9
In a candid interview, Chahal denied cheating allegations, saying he’s loyal and never disrespected anyone.
In a candid interview, Chahal denied cheating allegations, saying he’s loyal and never disrespected anyone.
5/9
Chahal also explained the story behind wearing a ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ t-shirt during his final divorce hearing.
Chahal also explained the story behind wearing a ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ t-shirt during his final divorce hearing.
6/9
He said he initially didn’t plan to react but decided to send a message after provocation.
He said he initially didn’t plan to react but decided to send a message after provocation.
7/9
Dhanashree and Chahal got married in December 2020 after connecting during the pandemic through dance lessons.
Dhanashree and Chahal got married in December 2020 after connecting during the pandemic through dance lessons.
8/9
They separated in June 2022 and filed for mutual divorce in February 2024; it was granted in March.
They separated in June 2022 and filed for mutual divorce in February 2024; it was granted in March.
9/9
There were reports of Dhanashree demanding ₹60 crore in alimony, but her family strongly denied these claims. (All Images: Instagram/dhanashree9)
There were reports of Dhanashree demanding ₹60 crore in alimony, but her family strongly denied these claims. (All Images: Instagram/dhanashree9)
Published at : 05 Aug 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
