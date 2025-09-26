Vijay Deverakonda’s Ultimate Ethnic Style Tips To Ace Festive Looks; PICS

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentVijay Deverakonda’s Ultimate Ethnic Style Tips To Ace Festive Looks; PICS

Vijay Deverakonda, the heartthrob of Indian cinema, is not only known for his charismatic on-screen presence and versatile performances but also for his impeccable fashion sense.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
Festive Fashion Guide: Take Style Inspiration from Vijay Deverakonda’s Ethnic Wardrobe

1/8
As the festive season unfolds with Navratri, Diwali, and wedding celebrations, here’s a style guide inspired by Vijay Deverakonda’s ethnic wardrobe to help you make a statement this season.
2/8
Ivory Sophistication : An ivory kurta set with a richly patterned Nehru jacket for a touch of regal elegance—ideal for cultural gatherings and festivals.
3/8
Effortless Regal Style : Channel royal vibes in a black kurta set layered with a maroon jacket—rich tones and sleek styling make it a festive must-have.
4/8
Traditional Black Elegance : Exude sophistication in a black sherwani with intricate embroidery, perfect for weddings or evening celebrations.
5/8
Royal and Regal : Take cues from Vijay’s regal look featuring a white sherwani kurta with subtle grey textures, straight-fit white pajamas, a white shawl adorned with black motifs, and classic brown footwear—a perfect combination of grace and grandeur.
6/8
Classic White Charm : A timeless pick—a cotton white kurta featuring delicate mirror work details, teamed with matching pants. Minimalistic yet striking for daytime festivities.
7/8
Pretty in Pink : Opt for comfort with style by pairing a full-sleeve pink cotton kurti with a matching pink dhoti. Roll up the sleeves for a relaxed, festive vibe—just like Vijay’s effortlessly chic look.
8/8
Fusion Ethnic Vibes : For those who like to mix tradition with a modern twist, try a dark olive-green satin kurta with front buttons, layered with a full-sleeve striped jacket and matching satin pants. Vijay completes the look with a beige beanie for a playful, contemporary edge. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
