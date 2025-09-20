Lace, Sparkle And Grace: Ananya Panday’s Stunning Vintage-Inspired Look; PICS

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentLace, Sparkle And Grace: Ananya Panday’s Stunning Vintage-Inspired Look; PICS

Ananya Panday exuded timeless elegance and vintage charm in a sparkly white halterneck dress, effortlessly capturing attention with her graceful yet playful look.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Ananya Panday Shines in Sparkly Halterneck Dress

Ananya Panday exuded timeless elegance and vintage charm in a sparkly white halterneck dress, effortlessly capturing attention with her graceful yet playful look.
The gown, adorned with delicate lace detailing, was designed to highlight her feminine silhouette, while the backless cut added a modern, flirty edge to the vintage-inspired ensemble.
The dress shimmered subtly under the lights, thanks to its intricate embellishments that caught every glimmer with movement, giving Ananya a radiant, ethereal glow.
The halterneck style emphasized her toned shoulders and sculpted arms, while the flowing skirt balanced the form-fitting bodice to create a harmonious, elegant silhouette.
She paired the dress with dainty, understated earrings, keeping the focus on the intricate lace and sparkling texture of the gown. The minimal jewelry choice added a touch of sophistication, enhancing her delicate and refined aesthetic.
Her hair was styled in soft waves, cascading naturally down her back, complementing the backless design and reinforcing the vintage allure.
Makeup was kept fresh and glowing, with a dewy base, soft smoky eyes, and a nude-pink lip that highlighted her youthful charm while maintaining the elegance of the outfit.
Ananya Panday’s choice of this sparkly white halterneck gown reflects her fashion-forward approach, which often combines contemporary trends with classic elements. (All Image: @stylebyami/instagram)
Published at : 20 Sep 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
