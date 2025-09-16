Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kajol's All-Black Look Proves Elegance Never Goes Out Of Style; PICS

Kajol’s All-Black Look Proves Elegance Never Goes Out Of Style; PICS

Kajol recently served major fashion goals, exuding confidence and elegance in a stunning black full-sleeved bodycon dress.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Kajol recently served major fashion goals, exuding confidence and elegance in a stunning black full-sleeved bodycon dress.

Kajol Serves Diva Vibes in Black Bodycon Dress With Thigh-High Slit

1/7
Kajol recently served major fashion goals, exuding confidence and elegance in a stunning black full-sleeved bodycon dress.
Kajol recently served major fashion goals, exuding confidence and elegance in a stunning black full-sleeved bodycon dress.
2/7
The outfit featured a figure-hugging silhouette that beautifully accentuated her curves, while the thigh-high slit added a touch of bold glamour to the otherwise sophisticated ensemble.
The outfit featured a figure-hugging silhouette that beautifully accentuated her curves, while the thigh-high slit added a touch of bold glamour to the otherwise sophisticated ensemble.
3/7
The sleek black hue brought out a timeless charm, making the look perfect for an evening event or a red-carpet appearance.
The sleek black hue brought out a timeless charm, making the look perfect for an evening event or a red-carpet appearance.
4/7
What really elevated the outfit was Kajol's styling choices. She kept accessories minimal, letting the dress do all the talking.
What really elevated the outfit was Kajol's styling choices. She kept accessories minimal, letting the dress do all the talking.
5/7
For makeup, Kajol opted for a soft smokey eye, a dewy base, and a nude lip, creating a balance between drama and sophistication.
For makeup, Kajol opted for a soft smokey eye, a dewy base, and a nude lip, creating a balance between drama and sophistication.
6/7
Kajol’s fashion sense has always been about effortless chic—she blends classic silhouettes with modern elements, making her style both timeless and trendy.
Kajol’s fashion sense has always been about effortless chic—she blends classic silhouettes with modern elements, making her style both timeless and trendy.
7/7
Whether it’s power suits, elegant sarees, or bold gowns, Kajol knows how to carry every look with confidence and grace. (All Image: Kajol/Instagram.)
Whether it’s power suits, elegant sarees, or bold gowns, Kajol knows how to carry every look with confidence and grace. (All Image: Kajol/Instagram.)
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kajol

Photo Gallery

View More
