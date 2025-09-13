Explorer
Boss Lady Vibes: Malavika Mohanan Nails The Perfect Formal-Meets-Fabulous Look
Beyond her acting prowess, Malavika has become a true fashion icon, winning hearts with her effortlessly chic looks and enviable sense of style.
Malavika Mohanan Stuns Fans With Her Power-Packed Gucci Style Moment
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Published at : 13 Sep 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :Malavika Mohanan
Entertainment
7 Photos
Boss Lady Vibes: Malavika Mohanan Nails The Perfect Formal-Meets-Fabulous Look
Entertainment
7 Photos
Urmila Matondkar’s Floral Fantasy: A Summer Look That’s All Kinds Of Stunning
Entertainment
7 Photos
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Exude Style And Chemistry At Ralph Lauren Show, PICS
Entertainment
9 Photos
Hina Khan Shares Glimpses Of Cancer Journey, Filming Reality Show, & Husband Rocky’s Support
Entertainment
8 Photos
Mahesh Babu Misses Family Night Out As Namrata & Kids Groove At Lady Gaga Concert
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'Urge All Outfits To Embark On Path Of Peace For Your Children's Future': PM Modi In Manipur
India
PM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Projects In Churachandpur
India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express
Advertisement
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Opinion