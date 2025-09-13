Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Boss Lady Vibes: Malavika Mohanan Nails The Perfect Formal-Meets-Fabulous Look

Boss Lady Vibes: Malavika Mohanan Nails The Perfect Formal-Meets-Fabulous Look

Beyond her acting prowess, Malavika has become a true fashion icon, winning hearts with her effortlessly chic looks and enviable sense of style.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Beyond her acting prowess, Malavika has become a true fashion icon, winning hearts with her effortlessly chic looks and enviable sense of style.

Malavika Mohanan Stuns Fans With Her Power-Packed Gucci Style Moment

Malavika Mohanan never fails to impress—whether it’s on the big screen or with her impeccable style.
Malavika Mohanan never fails to impress—whether it's on the big screen or with her impeccable style.
Beyond her acting prowess, Malavika has become a true fashion icon, winning hearts with her effortlessly chic looks and enviable sense of style.
Beyond her acting prowess, Malavika has become a true fashion icon, winning hearts with her effortlessly chic looks and enviable sense of style.
Her latest appearance proves once again why she’s considered a trendsetter. Malavika stunned in an all-Gucci ensemble featuring a brown fitted jersey shirt paired with slightly lighter wide-leg trousers, cinched at the waist with a matching leather belt.
Her latest appearance proves once again why she's considered a trendsetter. Malavika stunned in an all-Gucci ensemble featuring a brown fitted jersey shirt paired with slightly lighter wide-leg trousers, cinched at the waist with a matching leather belt.
She elevated the look with golden earrings, a heavy oxidized choker, a statement bracelet, and a sleek maroon purse.
She elevated the look with golden earrings, a heavy oxidized choker, a statement bracelet, and a sleek maroon purse.
Her hair, styled in a messy middle-parted low ponytail, added an effortless charm to the outfit.
Her hair, styled in a messy middle-parted low ponytail, added an effortless charm to the outfit.
With the perfect blend of sophistication and glamour, Malavika radiated confidence and grace, redefining boss lady vibes with every detail of her look.
With the perfect blend of sophistication and glamour, Malavika radiated confidence and grace, redefining boss lady vibes with every detail of her look.
On the work front, Malavika is all set to make her Telugu debut opposite pan-India superstar Prabhas in The RajaSaab, a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi and slated for release on September 5, 2025. (All Image: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram.)
On the work front, Malavika is all set to make her Telugu debut opposite pan-India superstar Prabhas in The RajaSaab, a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi and slated for release on September 5, 2025. (All Image: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram.)
Published at : 13 Sep 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Malavika Mohanan

Photo Gallery

